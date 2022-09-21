September 23, 2022 - The KTBS Community Caravan will be visiting Center next week, Monday, September 26th through Thursday, September 29th. Rick Rowe will be here each morning between 5:00am – 7:00am as he tours the City and gets a taste (literally) of our 46th Annual East Texas Poultry. He will have the opportunity to visit our Historic Courthouse, meet our Shelby Chick and Pageant Court, tour the downtown area, visit several businesses sample some of Poultry Festival food and so much more. The public is invited to join Rick Rowe and the KTBS team for lunch at T&R Steaks and More between 11am and 12:30pm.

