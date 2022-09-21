Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Community Caravan Will be Visiting Center
September 23, 2022 - The KTBS Community Caravan will be visiting Center next week, Monday, September 26th through Thursday, September 29th. Rick Rowe will be here each morning between 5:00am – 7:00am as he tours the City and gets a taste (literally) of our 46th Annual East Texas Poultry. He will have the opportunity to visit our Historic Courthouse, meet our Shelby Chick and Pageant Court, tour the downtown area, visit several businesses sample some of Poultry Festival food and so much more. The public is invited to join Rick Rowe and the KTBS team for lunch at T&R Steaks and More between 11am and 12:30pm.
scttx.com
New Projects Approved for Lufkin District; $9.4 Million Project for Shelby County
September 22, 2022 – Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $520.9 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $12.4 million earmarked for projects in the Lufkin District. Commissioners also approved more than $75.9 million in maintenance projects, which included more than $1.7 million for the...
scttx.com
Joaquin Senior Center Hosting Flu Shot Clinic
Shots will be given by Joaquin’s Texas Quick Care Clinic, Nurse Practitioner Tammy Smith, CNS. Most shots are covered by insurance, including Medicare. For more information, call the Joaquin Senior Center at 936-269-3975 between 7:30am and 2pm. The Senior Center is on the Joaquin Square at 164 Chalk Street.
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scttx.com
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, September 26
September 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 26th day of September 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
scttx.com
Center HS Introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court, Sweethearts, Beaus
September 22, 2022 - Center High School introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court. The coronation ceremony will be held pre-game at 7:00pm. The Center Roughriders will play Canton Eagles for their homecoming game this Friday, September 23rd with a 7:30pm game time. Homecoming Queen Candidates are:. Homecoming Duchesses are:. Club Sweethearts...
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
Rusk County Sheriff: It’s baby copperhead season, be watchful
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season. The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads […]
scttx.com
Public Notice Shelby County Hazard Mitigation
September 22, 2022 - Shelby County will have an online survey from September 22nd to October 6th, in order to gather information for their Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. Shelby County encourages residents to view the draft plan online at the County’s website and take the online survey. The survey’s goal is to record public input for the plan draft including identifying potential mitigation actions to preserve strengths, resolve weaknesses, and meet future mitigation goals. If there are any questions about the plan or survey, please call the County at (936) 598-3863.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Civil Service Board formalizes Estess demotion from Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While an attorney for Chris Estess considers an appeal of his removal as this city's police chief, there's new formal action against him. The Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board of Bossier City approved personnel action papers. The board did not say what those papers contained. They're believed to include Estess' demotion and placement on paid administrative leave.
2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Sabine County (Sabine County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a two-vehicle crash on September 22, 2022 state Highway 87 at the intersection of Six Mile Village road. The preliminary investigation suggests a 2014 Mazda [..]
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
Sheriff’s Office: Calls from concerned citizens lead to arrest
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s said they have arrested 47-year-old Jamacia Morgan of Alto after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens. According to officials, the calls were reporting that an individual in a white car was going around looking for money or work. The individuals actions were causing citizens to be concerned […]
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
Comments / 0