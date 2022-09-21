ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSqFZ_0i4kcA7e00

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.

The semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet beer.

Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck, the news release said.

The inside shoulder and travel lanes were opened to traffic by 8:30 a.m., and the rest of the roadway was reopened around noon, troopers said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just three days ago,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Deadly hit-and-run accident involving Pinellas County deputy restricts access to Howard Frankland Bridge SB

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — BREAKING UPDATE: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was killed in the hit-and-run accident. Deputy Michael Hartwick. Please click here for more information and breaking updates. A deadly hit-and-run accident involving a Pinellas County deputy is restricting access to the southbound lanes...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Light#Light Beer#Brake#Traffic Accident#The Associated Press
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox13news.com

Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
thatssotampa.com

Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
123K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy