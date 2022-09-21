Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill Club! Three-Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn & a stone's throw Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic TH is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms & 3.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to a gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Lg Island w/Quartz CT & complete w/ an Elegant Built-In Wine Bar.Fireplace can be found in the living room along w/ a french door opening to balcony to bring in even more outdoor light. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling on the main level, 9’ level 1, 8’ level 3, custom lighting, hrwd flrs & crown molding in the main living areas & is complete w/ a Two Car Garage and outdoor common areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. End Unit.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO