Opelika-Auburn News
Two 19-year-olds shot in Opelika on Saturday morning, police say
Two 19-year-old victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Opelika Police Department. At about 11:43 a.m., Opelika police responded to calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway, according...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon
An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145. At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Phillip "Neal" McCainMay 16, 1963 - September 23, 2022Phillip "Neal" McCain, 59, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022…
Opelika-Auburn News
'48 Hours' interview with Rick Ennis and story of Slesinski cold case to air Saturday
On Saturday, “48 Hours” will be airing an episode about the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski and the man convicted for her murder, Rick Ennis. Titled “A Man with a Past,” it will air at 9 p.m. CST on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. It contains portions of an interview with Ennis.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn professor Kelly Dean Jolley publishes detective novel set on the Plains
When one thinks about detective stories, the mind often turns to the hard-boiled streets of New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. But for Auburn University professor Kelly Dean Jolley, 56, the Plains was the perfect place to set “Big Swamp,” his new noir detective novel. “It’s a detective...
Opelika-Auburn News
Regional library asks Auburn Council for funds: 'Not all libraries are as generously funded as Auburn's'
The Auburn City Council voted unanimously last week to help fund multiple public libraries over a four-county area. “Even though this doesn’t directly benefit Auburn, I believe our workforce within Auburn is drawn from our surrounding counties,” Councilman Kelley Griswold said before the vote. “I see this as beneficial to near-term future workforce improvement, so I’ll be supporting this.”
Opelika-Auburn News
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $434,893
Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill Club! Three-Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn & a stone's throw Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic TH is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms & 3.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to a gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Lg Island w/Quartz CT & complete w/ an Elegant Built-In Wine Bar.Fireplace can be found in the living room along w/ a french door opening to balcony to bring in even more outdoor light. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling on the main level, 9’ level 1, 8’ level 3, custom lighting, hrwd flrs & crown molding in the main living areas & is complete w/ a Two Car Garage and outdoor common areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. End Unit.
Opelika-Auburn News
'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students
While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn football survives Missouri in overtime
Photos from the Auburn football game Saturday against Missouri in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn defeated the visiting Tigers 17-14 in overtime.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn volleyball sweeps Alabama series on road
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren’t going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Derick Hall a difference-maker as Auburn survives Missouri
The difference-maker made the difference. Derick Hall pulled down a game-changing interception in the first quarter, marking Auburn’s first takeaway of the season, and giving Auburn’s offense a golden opportunity in a game where opportunities were rare. He recorded six total tackles, three of which went for a...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: We’re all trapped in purgatory
You ever have one of those out-of-body experiences where time just stopped?. Maybe you’re in a Waffle House in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s 1 a.m., you’ve been there since midnight a.m., but you’re actually in another dimension, you’re still waiting on your waffles, the hands on the clock have not moved, and there’s no end in sight.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derick Hall nabs weekly SEC honor
After a six-tackle, two-sack performance in which he logged Auburn's first takeaway of the year against Missouri, Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall was named the SEC's Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. Hall's official line in the 17-14 win against Missouri included three tackles for loss on top of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle
PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bigger than Bigsby: Auburn’s rushing woes go beyond one player
The biggest question for Auburn’s offense this time a week ago was a pretty simple one — Where is Tank Bigsby?. The feature back seemed nowhere to be found for much of Auburn’s blowout loss to Penn State, a game in which the Tigers run game struggled. He didn’t log a carry in the final quarter as the Nittany Lions ran away with it, nor a carry when Auburn was only down by a point in the second quarter.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn-Georgia set for 2:30 on CBS
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is back on CBS this season — even though all the intrigue may be off the field. Auburn and Georgia will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Sanford Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. CBS will carry the game and will then carry the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff as part of CBS’s annual doubleheader.
Opelika-Auburn News
Pittman breaks school record as No. 1 Auburn High stays perfect with win over Ramsay
Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge was about to break the postgame huddle with his team Friday night when one of his assistants leaned in and told him the news. Etheredge smiled and then announced it to the rest of the top-ranked Tigers: Clyde Pittman is now the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 81: Is it a mask or is it just delusion?
Justin Lee and Adam Cole of the Opelika-Auburn News offer instant reaction to Auburn's awful game with Missouri. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Opelika-Auburn News
Letters to the editor: Auburn should ditch Harsin and pay up front for a quality coach
In 2008, AU fired a 7-5 Tommy Tuberville and hired Gene Chizik, who was 5-7 at Iowa State. Despite Chizik winning a national championship at AU, he was an awful head coach so was fired following his disastrous 2012 season. Next up was an inexperienced Gus Malzahn who was terminated in 2020 with a massive buyout compliments of fired president Steven Leath. Recently departed Athletic Director Allen Greene then saddled AU with his own bad hire, Bryan Harsin, who likely won’t last until Christmas as the AU head coach.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The first-and-10 mentality
They were there early, and they were there late. The Auburn Family did its job last Saturday. Jordan-Hare Stadium was sweltering and electric before the Penn State game, and when Owen Pappoe knocked Sean Clifford sideways in those early moments, you could not have asked for a louder roar or a better stage to be set in college football.
