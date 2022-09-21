Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week
What a busy week! Catch up on the stories that were catching the attention of What’sUpNewp readers this week, September 18 – 24. 2 – Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends. 3 – Judge rules RI truck...
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence
After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 22. Starr and the band played for over two hours, in a concert that included light banter, Beatles hits, some deep cuts from Ringo’s catalog, and several songs from his current bandmates, all of them rock stars in their own right.
thebeveragejournal.com
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport
Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
WPRI
Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!
We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week, Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Monday, September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) Friday, September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew) Friday, September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
whatsupnewp.com
McClennen’s Gamecock Crew shines at IC37 North American Championship
A year of hard work—three winter series regattas in Fort Lauderdale and a full summer of sailing in Newport—paid off for Peter McClennen’s Gamecock team (above) as they blitzed a competitive 20-boat fleet to win the 2022 IC37 North American Championship. The team was so dominant through the first six races of the regatta it was able to enjoy a leisurely cruise to the dock while the remaining 19 boats sailed the final race to decide the minor places. Peter Wagner’s Skeleton Key finished second while Steve Liebel’s New Wave took third.
whatsupnewp.com
On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport
It was on September 26, 1983 that Australia II defeated Liberty in Newport to win the America’s Cup trophy that had been in the hands of the New York Yacht Club since the competition begain in 1851. The 1983 America’s Cup was the occasion of the first winning challenge...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
WCVB
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
nrinow.news
No. Smithfield Stop & Shop to celebrate recent remodel with weekend samples & giveaways
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A grocery store in North Smithfield that has undergone renovations over the past few months has now completed its remodel, and plans to celebrate this weekend. Stop & Shop at 595 Smithfield Road held a ribbon cutting for the remodel on Friday, Sept. 23, noting that...
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
rinewstoday.com
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
New Downtown Providence Grocery Store to Celebrate Grand Opening on Friday
Downtown Providence will officially have a new grocery store on Friday. Rory’s Market + Kitchen, a woman-owned and operated family business, opens to the public at 9 AM on Friday. The store -- located at 113 Washington Street -- will be open daily from 7 AM to 8 PM...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Edward J. Hopf Jr.
Edward “Ed” John Hopf Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 9/23/2022 in Providence, RI. He was born on 4/3/1933 in Newark, NJ to Edward J. and Elenor (Banta) Hopf Sr. Following high school graduation, he worked for a short period in real estate before enlisting in...
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
Comments / 0