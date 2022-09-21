ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whatsupnewp.com

Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week

What a busy week! Catch up on the stories that were catching the attention of What’sUpNewp readers this week, September 18 – 24. 2 – Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends. 3 – Judge rules RI truck...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence

After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 22. Starr and the band played for over two hours, in a concert that included light banter, Beatles hits, some deep cuts from Ringo’s catalog, and several songs from his current bandmates, all of them rock stars in their own right.
thebeveragejournal.com

Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport

Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI

Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!

We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
CRANSTON, RI
Westerly, RI
Entertainment
City
Westerly, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week, Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Monday, September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) Friday, September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew) Friday, September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

McClennen’s Gamecock Crew shines at IC37 North American Championship

A year of hard work—three winter series regattas in Fort Lauderdale and a full summer of sailing in Newport—paid off for Peter McClennen’s Gamecock team (above) as they blitzed a competitive 20-boat fleet to win the 2022 IC37 North American Championship. The team was so dominant through the first six races of the regatta it was able to enjoy a leisurely cruise to the dock while the remaining 19 boats sailed the final race to decide the minor places. Peter Wagner’s Skeleton Key finished second while Steve Liebel’s New Wave took third.
NEWPORT, RI
Tim Easton
Martin Courtney
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
HARTFORD, CT
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Live Music#Mystic Seaport Museum#Westerly Sound#Felice Brothers#Sol Rio Family Band
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?

Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
rinewstoday.com

Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat

(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Edward J. Hopf Jr.

Edward “Ed” John Hopf Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 9/23/2022 in Providence, RI. He was born on 4/3/1933 in Newark, NJ to Edward J. and Elenor (Banta) Hopf Sr. Following high school graduation, he worked for a short period in real estate before enlisting in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
JAMESTOWN, RI

