Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
News Channel Nebraska
Arnold man dies in car vs. semi crash near Merna
MERNA, NE — A car vs. semi collision has claimed the life of a central Nebraska man. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Highway 92 two miles west of Merna just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Dan Osmond says 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold was driving west when his car crossed the center line and hit the front drivers’ side of a semi.
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
News Channel Nebraska
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
Sand Hills Express
House Fire in Bow Snuffed Out by Fire Department
BROKEN BOW – A house fire on 7th Avenue in Broken Bow called the Broken Bow Fire Department to action at 1:34 p.m. Three trucks responded within 15 minutes: Engine 32, Rescue 61, and Tower 3. Firefighters fought the blaze for about an hour, which seemed to come from the basement of the house.
knopnews2.com
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before midnight on Sunday a 26-year old man was found shot in the chest at the Welcome INN in North Platte. The shooter was on scene when Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue responders arrived. The call came into the Lincoln County 911...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
klkntv.com
West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Sand Hills Express
NGPC Closes Two Campgrounds Near Sherman Through Spring, Schedules Trout Stocking
LOUP CITY – The Thunder Bay and West Ridge campgrounds at Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area near Loup City are closed temporarily because of construction, according to a short statement released by the Game and Parks Commission. Electrical and RV sites are being added to those two campgrounds. Work...
North Platte Telegraph
August drug arrest in Lincoln County leads to federal indictment
A 32-year-old Massena, New York, man has been indicted in federal court for possession of 5 kilograms or more of cocaine with intent to distribute. The charge stems from an arrest in Lincoln County in mid-August. If convicted, Steven R. Windoloski faces 10 years to life in prison, a $10...
News Channel Nebraska
Californians facing up to life in prison for allegedly transporting meth, fentanyl in foam statues
COZAD, Neb. -- Two Californians are facing federal charges related to an alleged drug discovery in central Nebraska, according unsealed indictments released Thursday by Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. Adriana Gonzalez, 32, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of San Ysidro, California, are charged with possession with intent to distribute 500...
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court Recap, September 22
BROKEN BOW – Custer County’s District Court saw its first action of autumn 2022, visiting and revisiting 10 cases Thursday morning, September 22. Five of the ten were continued, and one dismissed. Glen Jenkins, 55 of Ansley, was arraigned on 4 charges: alleged first degree sexual assault, a...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Nathan Rosentrater, age 39
Nathan Rosentrater age 39 of Arnold, NE passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, due to an auto accident. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Arnold Funeral Home in Arnold, then a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Arnold Community Center in Arnold, NE. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Arnold are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow City Council Agenda for September 27
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow City Council is set to meet for the first time this fall on Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building auditorium. The meeting will mark the first since the budget hearing. The council will hear the oaths from two police...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Football at Cozad on KCNI
The Broken Bow football team will visit Cozad tonight as the Indians begin district play. Broken Bow is competing in the C1-6 district this year with Cozad, Holdrege, Gothenburg, and Minden. Both teams enter tonight’s game at 2-2 this season. Broken Bow is coming off a home shutout of O’Neill last week 28-0 while Cozad won its second in a row last week with a 40-7 win over Lexington. Broken Bow head coach Carlie Wells visited with Central Nebraska’s Sports Source about tonight’s matchup. Coach Wells complimented his team on the way they have progressed in being able to recognize certain things on the field and then react to them in the appropriate manner.
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
