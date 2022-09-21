Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyon Lake. This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, Barge Creek, La, Salt River, Cottonwood Creek and First Water Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 738 PM MST, radar indicated up to 2.5 inches of rain in the warned area. This has caused an increased in flow on the Tonto Creek upstream of Tonto Basin, with the creek rising over one foot already. Increased flow in the Tonto Creek will occur through Tonto Basin and impact low water crossings. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding along Tonto Creek. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.7 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0