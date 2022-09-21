Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
laptopmag.com
MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition review
The MSI Crosshair 15 R6E is an excellent gaming laptop that balances hyperfast performance, a vivid display and solid battery life wrapped up in an attractive package. It’s not perfect though, held back by dim display, thick bezels and a few small keys. Pros. +. Great gaming performance. +
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
CNET
Snag a 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro for up to $450 Off While You Still Can
Though it has just been replaced by the M2 MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks on the market right now. Equipped with Apple's in-house M1 chip, it's super powerful and efficient, meaning it can burn through all of your daily tasks without burning through battery life. And with Best Buy offering up to $450 off this previous-gen MacBook, it's one of the most affordable Apple silicon-powered laptops you can buy right now, with prices starting at just $950 for the 256GB model.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro camera shake fixed with iOS 16.0.2 — here's how to download it now
A serious iPhone 14 Pro camera issue is fixed in the latest iOS 16.0.2 update and you are going to want to download it now if you own an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max to ensure you don't damage your camera. Apple launched its iPhone 14 Pro lineup just...
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel Tablet is moving one (small) step closer to its 2023 release with these specs in tow
As exciting as Google's October 6 event headliners might look to a lot of smartphone and smartwatch fans (both on paper and in surprisingly revealing teaser videos and other official marketing materials), we're fairly certain at least a few of our devoted readers are curious to know more about the Pixel Tablet as well.
laptopmag.com
Logitech's streaming handheld may be great for Xbox Cloud Gaming — but is that enough?
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming handheld (opens in new tab) has just been announced, and while a streaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming doesn't sound bad at first, it's becoming clear that this handheld doesn't stand a chance. After an early listing on Amazon (opens in new tab) and the...
laptopmag.com
5 ways to free up space on an iPhone — clean iPhone storage is just a few taps away
Needing to free up space on an iPhone is a problem many of us have faced. Your iPhone comes with limited storage, but your usage has no limit: Over the years, you download countless apps and updates, accumulate a plethora of pictures and videos, and save endless content from messages and the web. Like many Android phones, you can’t expand it either. Luckily, there are several ways you can clean your iPhone’s storage without compromising on experience.
Expect Samsung's One UI 5 update to come to these Galaxy devices by year end
Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
laptopmag.com
DJI's new phone gimbal adds Quick Launch for iPhone — shoot smoother video in seconds
DJI just announced a new addition to its lineup of phone gimbals, the Osmo Mobile 6. Like previous models, the Osmo 6 is designed to stabilize the videos and photos you take with your smartphone. You may be wondering why that's necessary for phones like the iPhone 14 that offer built-in stabilization, but the Osmo Mobile can do quite a bit more.
laptopmag.com
No, the Pico 4 VR headset won't beat the Quest 2 — here's why
People are saying, "Watch out, Meta!" The Pico 4 VR headset, poised to be rolled out by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, wants to topple the Quest 2's reign. However, if you ask me, it can't possibly snatch the Quest 2's crown. "But how can that be?" you say. "It, too,...
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Phone Arena
Microsoft has not given up on the Surface Duo just yet
The Microsoft Surface Duo lineup plays in a league of its own. The unique form factor of the dual-screen device separates it from both conventional smartphones and the ever-more prevalent foldable ones from companies like Samsung. However, being different does not necessarily translate to being better. Over the course of...
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 Pro from T-Mobile with Magenta Max plan
Get a free iPhone 14 Pro from T-Mobile under the wireless carrier's new iPhone 14 promotion. Or, you can bump up to the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99. Currently T-Mobile is slashing up to $1,000 off Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The iPhone 14...
Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.
TechRadar
New Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros may be coming our way very soon
New rumors suggest that Apple may be launching updated MacBook Pros later this year - and they could be something very special. DigiTimes reports that the new MacBook Pro 2022 models are said to be fitted with Apple’s M2 Max and M2 Pro chips, and we’d love this to be true as the new chipset is rumored to offer a 12-Core CPU and 28-Core GPU, which is an incredible jump when you compare that to the M1 Max, which has a 10-Core CPU and 32-Core CPU.
The best laptop deals in September 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission. Anybody who is in need of a best laptop most likely doesn’t want to pay full price if possible....
