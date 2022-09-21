Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Arizona, Cal Get Attention for Postseason Berths
Three of the nine experts cited predict USC will be part of College Football Playoff
Two things are worth noting about the nine bowl projections we cite:
1. Arizona and Cal, not expected to be bowl-worthy when the season began, are being seen as bowl teams by several of these experts. Four of our nine experts predict that Arizona (2-1) will be a bowl team, and three of them project Cal (2-1) to be in a bowl. Saturday’s Cal-Arizona game in Berkeley will have a significant impact on whether either is likely to land a bowl berth.
2. Three of the nine experts we cited – both of ESPN’s college football reporters as well as College Football News – predict that USC will be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff. Ranked 14 th in the preseason poll, USC is up to No. 7 thanks in large part to an offense that boasts quarterback Caleb Williams and is averaging 50.7 points per game, sixth-best in the country. USC has yet to commit a turnover, but it will be playing its first road game when it faces 3-0 Oregon State on Saturday.
The pecking order of bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins as well as the dates and sites of those games is available at the end of this report:
Here are the bowl projections for Pac-12 teams by the nine experts:
Peach Bowl (National CFP semifinal) – USC vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida
Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Boise State
Birmingham Bowl – Arizona vs. Missouri
.
Peach Bowl (National CFP semifinal) – USC vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Texas A&M
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Wake Forest
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Syracuse
LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Washington State vs. Liberty
.
Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Florida
Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Wake Forest
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh
LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Kansas
.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. Mississippi
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Miami
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Frisco Bowl – UCLA vs. Indiana
First Responder Bowl – Arizona vs. Louisville
.
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Penn State
Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor
Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. South Carolina
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Arizona vs. Boise State
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Kansas State
.
Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Appalachian State
Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. LSU
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Wake Forest
Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Virginia Tech
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State
First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Tulsa
.
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Miami
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wake Forest
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State
First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. SMU
.
Peach Bowl (National CFP semifinal) – USC vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Appalachian State
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. LSU
Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. Miami
Sun Bowl – Arizona vs. Syracuse
LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Fresno State
.
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. Texas A&M
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Wake Forest
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Fresno State
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Iowa State
.
Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:
College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl , Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.
1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.
1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.
2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.
3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC
4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC
5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC
6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.
First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.
Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.
Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.
.
Cover photo of Arizona football by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport
.
Comments / 0