Altuve One Leadoff Home Run Shy of Astros Record

José Altuve clubbed his Major League-leading 11th home run Monday.

Following George Springer's departure after the 2020 season, José Altuve moved back to the leadoff hitter where he saw most of his action earlier in his career. Rumors have circled Altuve doesn't enjoy his spot in the order, but his numbers would beg to differ.

On Monday, Altuve slapped his 11th leadoff home run of the year which is the most in Major League Baseball this season. And with 13 games left on the schedule, the most tenured player on the team is vying for the leadoff home run record in franchise history.

Springer holds the record of 12 in his All-Star season of 2019. But as his reign of leadoff home runs in an Astros uniform ended two seasons ago, Springer has company in franchise history with Altuve edging closer.

On the season, Altuve is slashing a seventh-best OPS (.894) in the Major Leagues this season, accounting for 25 home runs and 61 walks to 85 strikeouts. The second baseman has pieced together one of the most-underrated seasons in 2022.

