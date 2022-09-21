ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Beach Radio

Drinking too much? NJ hospitals see dramatic increase in deaths

When the pandemic began sales of alcoholic beverages spiked in New Jersey. Now we are starting to see the result of that activity. Sean Hopkins, the senior vice president of the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, said researchers examined data on patients admitted to the hospital with alcohol-related liver disease.
Beach Radio

Smile! NJ Was Just Ranked As 5th Happiest State in The U.S.

Here's something you probably didn't expect - because I know I didn't!. If you live in New Jersey in 2022, 45 other states might be pretty jealous of your overall mood. According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, New Jersey is ranked as the 5th happiest state in the country this year!
Beach Radio

Yikes! New Jersey, This Is What Your Bad Breath Means

Bad breath is gross. However, it can be a massive tell in your overall health. Have you ever noticed that there are different kinds of bad breath? As a matter of fact, the medical world has actually categorized them, and it's really important that you know what they mean. It’s...
Beach Radio

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Beach Radio

Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking

The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
Beach Radio

Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?

OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
Beach Radio

My New Jersey bagel experience this morning was quite disturbing

"To eat or not to eat?" That is the question. I’m in a bit of a pickle this morning, I’m not quite sure what to do about the bagel I ordered. For context: I work early on Saturdays. I have to get to work around 5:45 in the morning so most places I pass on the way aren’t open yet for me to order breakfast. So this morning I ordered a bagel for delivery and it didn’t come quite right.
Beach Radio

NJ creates division to help crime victims, break cycle of violence

The state of New Jersey now has an office specifically devoted to servicing victims of sexual, domestic and other types of violence. The Attorney General's Office on Friday announced the creation of the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance. It'll bring together victim-related services and violence intervention and prevention services that are currently dispersed throughout the Department of Law and Public Safety.
Beach Radio

