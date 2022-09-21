ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Inside the audacious plan to bring Disneyland to Australia with a consortium of power brokers already selecting a surprising location for the 'happiest place in the world'

By Danyal Hussain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A renowned winemaker has revealed his audacious plan to bring Disneyland to South Australia.

Warren Randall, the owner of the Seppeltsfield and Penny's Hill winery, is calling on a consortium of business leaders and governments to look into the creation of the world's seventh Disneyland in the state.

He wants them to fund the project and says that it could generate a huge number of jobs and other investment.

Mr Randall says the potential project makes 'a lot of sense' for Adelaide and would make a 'statement'.

He is also offering part of his extensive land holdings as a site for the attraction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3Tym_0i4kZDEQ00
Warren Randall, the owner of the Seppeltsfield and Penny's Hill winery, is calling on a consortium of business leaders and governments to bring Disneyland to the state
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtGNk_0i4kZDEQ00
Mr Randall is also offering part of his extensive winery land holdings as a site for the attraction

'I think, in tourism, we're all a little bit sick and tired of Adelaide being the place you fly over when you go from Sydney to Perth. It is time we made a statement, a few statements, in our state,' Mr Randall told The Advertiser.

'McLaren Vale would be my spot – wide, open, flat, next to the beach, next to the ranges – makes a lot of sense.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXU8B_0i4kZDEQ00
Pictured: Warren Randall, the owner of the Seppeltsfield and Penny's Hill winery, SA

Asked if he would make some of his Randall Wine Group's land available for a Disneyland, Mr Randall said much of his land was planted to vineyards.

'But, definitely, I would love to make land available for the location to kickstart it. Definitely. Either you sell the land into a consortium or you lease it or you gift it – you find a way,' he said.

'Firstly, you find the right location, on the right area. I think because we are so close to the beach, the hills and the city, particularly with the two-way Southern Expressway, that makes all the difference.

'Anaheim, the Disneyland in California, has fantastic resources, great infrastructure in terms of traffic, getting there, buses, parking et cetera.

'But we already have the model. We have the land. We've just got to have the will, the desire and the energy to put it together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHFPX_0i4kZDEQ00
Mr Randall says the potential project makes 'a lot of sense' for Adelaide and would make a 'statement'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2IED_0i4kZDEQ00
Asked if he would make some of his Randall Wine Group's land available for a Disneyland, Mr Randall said much of his land was planted to vineyards, but he would offer some 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gVvs_0i4kZDEQ00
Mr Randall said there needs to be 'a lot of political shunt' to assess the jobs and income the theme park would generate

However, he said it was essential for a 'body and strength of commitment from the local region' for a potential SA Disneyland.

He also said there needs to be 'a lot of political shunt' to assess the jobs and income the theme park - dubbed 'the happiest place in the world' - would generate.

Asked if the state government should investigate further, Mr Randall said: 'Definitely. Absolutely. Why wouldn't they want to create tourism jobs (and) invite international guests, families, accommodation?

'It would have a huge knock-on effect for our state and start to grow us again, rather than shrink.'

A spokesman for Premier Peter Malinauskas said the state government had not received 'any proposal of this nature' but added: 'Mr Randall is a bold entrepreneur who has made a significant contribution to the state'.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chaos as 40 flights in and out of Sydney are cancelled and a warning is issued for EVERY Aussie planning to travel on AFL Grand Final weekend

High winds and heavy rainfall have led to hundreds of travellers being stranded at airports around the country as dozens of flights coming in and out of Sydney are cancelled. Up to 40 flights due to land or depart out of Sydney were cancelled on Thursday morning as severe weather warnings were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for heavy falls and thunderstorms across NSW's east coast.
WEATHER
lonelyplanet.com

First-timer’s guide to Western Australia

You won't want to miss the adventurous spider walk at Hancock Gorge in Karijini National Park © ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock. If you’re heading to Western Australia to get away from it all, camp under the stars, frolic on empty beaches, explore mind-blowing geology, and learn from millennia of indigenous cultures, you’re in the right place. If you want top-notch restaurants dishing out cuisine from around the globe with hospitality staff that are as passionate about food as they are friendly, you’ll find that too. You’ll also find five-star accommodation, epic street art and local designer stores on par with any big city.
YOGA
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE – PICTURED: British woman, 29, who drowned while scuba diving in Albania – as devastated boyfriend says dive instructor 'didn't pay much attention' while checking gear before they went in the water

The sister of a British woman who drowned in front of her boyfriend while scuba diving in Albania this week said today: 'It is devastating. We are heartbroken.'. Rebecca Gannon, 29, nicknamed Beccie, from Stone in Staffordshire tragically died on holiday in Albania on Monday afternoon. Her tearful sibling Sam...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#South Australia#Brokers#Travel Destinations#Seppeltsfield#Penny#Adelaide#Randall Wine Group
Daily Mail

'This is a violation of the Geneva Convention': Southwest Airlines is mocked after giving ukuleles and music lessons to every passenger on a six hour flight from LA to Hawaii

The world's first ukulele lesson at 30,000 feet took place last Friday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu. Sadly, the class was not warmly welcomed on social media with one user even suggesting that a war crimes trial would be suitable for whomever okayed the idea of handing out free ukuleles to passengers.
HONOLULU, HI
Well+Good

10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)

Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest

An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Daily Mail

'Con Queen of Hollywood' fraudster, 41, 'posed as entertainment execs including Rupert Murdoch's ex Wendi Deng and producers working for Christopher Nolan to scam 300 victims out of $1m by offering non-existent film work'

A fraudster impersonated well-known Hollywood figures to dupe more than 300 victims out of $1 million by offering non-existent work in the film business, a court has heard. Hargobind Tahilramani, 42 - dubbed the 'con Queen of Hollywood' - allegedly pretended to be executives, including producers working for The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan, during a seven-year scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries

A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sardinia is offering to pay people €15,000 to move there

The Italian island of Sardinia has become the latest spot in Italy to offer people money to move there.The island, steeped in culture, is home to turquoise seas and white sand beaches but many of its young people are moving away to find work.To try and combat its dwindling rural population, the government is offering foreigners €15,000 (£13,000) to relocate to its shores.There are, however, some stipulations to the scheme. The money must go towards renovating a home in a town with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants.This includes towns such as Galtellì (near Mount Tuttavista, which is popular for...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million

What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Harry suggested bringing in a 'mediator to clear the air' to resolve the royal rift during Spring meeting with Charles… but the plan left Camilla 'spluttering over her tea', while William felt 'relief' at his brother's move to US, new book claims

Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to solve his rift with the rest of the Royal Family, causing Camilla to 'splutter over her tea', a royal book has claimed. In a book soon to be published about The Firm, The New Royals, author and journalist Katie Nicholl addressed the deepening division between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals and begin a new life in the US in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Wild mega storm brings 250mm of rain in three hours to Australia's east coast triggering flooding and landslides and evacuations - and there's even more to come

Close to 250mm of rain drenched parts of Australia's east coast in just a few hours overnight as a wild super storm wreaks havoc for millions, triggering flash flooding and evacuations. Northern NSW and south-east Queensland have been at the receiving end of the ferocious weather, with several flood and...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

614K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy