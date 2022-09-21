Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Serra Breaks Free From St. Francis in Third Quarter
For two quarters, it looked like longtime rivals Serra and St. Francis were in for another tightly contested defensive battle. Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith had something to say about that. In the third quarter alone, the junior QB threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Padres rolled...
sfstandard.com
Fall 2022 High School Football Week 5 Preview: West Catholic Gauntlet Opens With a Bang
As memorable as the 2021 West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) football season was, one thing was absent: parity. Serra and St. Francis ran the table all year long, and the two powerhouses were challenged just twice in six games before a much-anticipated head-to-head meeting. St. Francis won that game 44-21 behind Viliami Teu’s legendary rushing performance, only for Serra to end the Lancers’ season three weeks later with a stifling defensive performance in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Championship Game.
sfstandard.com
SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game
San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
SFist
Marin Kayaker Successfully Rows Himself From California to Hawaii
The second time was the charm for French-born, Marin-based kayaker Cyril Derreumaux, who set off for Hawaii on a solo kayak journey earlier this summer and made it there earlier this week. "I was so glad I could share the whole journey on social media," Derreumaux tells KTVU, sporting a...
stanford.edu
Charging cars at home at night is not the way to go, Stanford study finds
The move to electric vehicles will result in large costs for generating, transmitting, and storing more power. Shifting current EV charging from home to work and night to day could cut costs and help the grid, according to a new Stanford study. The vast majority of electric vehicle owners charge...
calmatters.network
Seven Tri-Valley schools, including Hart MS in Pleasanton, named National Blue Ribbon Schools
A total of seven schools in the Tri-Valley were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on last Friday. In Pleasanton, Hart Middle School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School for the first time since it first opened in 2000. According to a news release from the district, receiving this award speaks to “Hart’s strong legacy of overall academic performance and closing achievement gaps.”
eastcountytoday.net
Two Educators Named Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year
WALNUT CREEK, CA—County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey announced that teachers Chavonta Edington of Diablo Vista Middle School (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) and Natasha Paul of Mt. Diablo High School (Mt. Diablo Unified School District) were named the 2022-2023 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. The...
redwoodbark.org
San Rafael rocks out at Porchfest
On Sunday, Sep. 18, people filled the streets of Gerstle Park in the pouring rain to experience San Rafael’s third annual Porchfest. The Porchfest had been held before in 2018 and 2019, but was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The neighborhood music festival, which originated in New York, is performed entirely from resident porches.
sfstandard.com
Outdoor Om: Practice Yoga in Golden Gate Park and Baker Beach for a New Sense of Gratitude
Amid the dissipating midday fog, the lawn of Golden Gate Park’s Hellman Hollow is scattered with people practicing their Frisbee skills and dogs chasing balls thrown by their human companions. Nearby, another group is preparing for different type of practice: About a dozen yoga practitioners have gathered, unfurling their...
sfarchdiocese.org
Former St. Gregory pastor Cardinal McElroy celebrates parish’s anniversary
On September 18, Less than a month after receiving the cardinal’s biretta from Pope Francis in Rome, Cardinal Robert W. McElroy celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving for the 80th anniversary of St. Gregory Parish in San Mateo where he served as pastor from 1997 to 2010. Cardinal McElroy was...
Julia Morgan Berkeley Arts and Crafts home hits the market for $2.5M
Morgan built this home in 1905, just one year into her solo career.
Four schools in SF that think outside the box
An unconventional city is bound to have some unconventional learners. Horses, power tools, paintbrushes and personalized curriculums make San Francisco classrooms just as unique as the city. KFS School: Movement Therapy Elementary: K-5 Outer Richmond KFS School sprung out of...
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Kirker Pass Road could receive partial name change after some Concord residents object
Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday. The county’s Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg...
NBC Bay Area
Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard
A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
news24-680.com
East Bay Flyover Honors Air Warrior Thursday
An echelon of fighter jets flying a memorial pass for a U.S. Navy pilot who died in Walnut Creek last month sparked a flurry of inquiries from locals when they roared overhead Thursday. The jets, two F18s and a pair of F35’s believed to have lifted off from the Naval...
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
KTVU FOX 2
SUV nearly hits young girl on scooter in marked crosswalk in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A teenage driver nearly hit a young girl riding her scooter across a San Mateo street. Dash cam footage shows the girl riding her scooter in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Franklin Parkway and Baze Road in the Bay Meadows neighborhood on September 14. She was accompanied by a man and another young girl also on a scooter.
