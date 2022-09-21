ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sfstandard.com

Serra Breaks Free From St. Francis in Third Quarter

For two quarters, it looked like longtime rivals Serra and St. Francis were in for another tightly contested defensive battle. Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith had something to say about that. In the third quarter alone, the junior QB threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Padres rolled...
SAN MATEO, CA
sfstandard.com

Fall 2022 High School Football Week 5 Preview: West Catholic Gauntlet Opens With a Bang

As memorable as the 2021 West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) football season was, one thing was absent: parity. Serra and St. Francis ran the table all year long, and the two powerhouses were challenged just twice in six games before a much-anticipated head-to-head meeting. St. Francis won that game 44-21 behind Viliami Teu’s legendary rushing performance, only for Serra to end the Lancers’ season three weeks later with a stifling defensive performance in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Championship Game.
SAN MATEO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game

San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
RICHMOND, CA
Stanford Daily

Undergraduate student dies in car accident

Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
STANFORD, CA
calmatters.network

Seven Tri-Valley schools, including Hart MS in Pleasanton, named National Blue Ribbon Schools

A total of seven schools in the Tri-Valley were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on last Friday. In Pleasanton, Hart Middle School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School for the first time since it first opened in 2000. According to a news release from the district, receiving this award speaks to “Hart’s strong legacy of overall academic performance and closing achievement gaps.”
PLEASANTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Two Educators Named Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year

WALNUT CREEK, CA—County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey announced that teachers Chavonta Edington of Diablo Vista Middle School (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) and Natasha Paul of Mt. Diablo High School (Mt. Diablo Unified School District) were named the 2022-2023 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. The...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
redwoodbark.org

San Rafael rocks out at Porchfest

On Sunday, Sep. 18, people filled the streets of Gerstle Park in the pouring rain to experience San Rafael’s third annual Porchfest. The Porchfest had been held before in 2018 and 2019, but was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The neighborhood music festival, which originated in New York, is performed entirely from resident porches.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard

A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
SAN MATEO, CA
news24-680.com

East Bay Flyover Honors Air Warrior Thursday

An echelon of fighter jets flying a memorial pass for a U.S. Navy pilot who died in Walnut Creek last month sparked a flurry of inquiries from locals when they roared overhead Thursday. The jets, two F18s and a pair of F35’s believed to have lifted off from the Naval...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SUV nearly hits young girl on scooter in marked crosswalk in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A teenage driver nearly hit a young girl riding her scooter across a San Mateo street. Dash cam footage shows the girl riding her scooter in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Franklin Parkway and Baze Road in the Bay Meadows neighborhood on September 14. She was accompanied by a man and another young girl also on a scooter.
SAN MATEO, CA

