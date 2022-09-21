A total of seven schools in the Tri-Valley were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on last Friday. In Pleasanton, Hart Middle School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School for the first time since it first opened in 2000. According to a news release from the district, receiving this award speaks to “Hart’s strong legacy of overall academic performance and closing achievement gaps.”

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO