Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
Can You Be-Leave It? New York Not Listed In Top 10 Foliage Destinations
With so many places to take in the beauty of fall in New York State, there's no way it didn't make the list! Or did it?. USA Today has officially released their yearly picks for the "10Best" destinations for fall foliage, just in time for the season! Their editors carefully selected a variety of locations across the U.S. and left it up to the readers to vote for their favorite.
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?
Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!. I see and hear people in the Capital Region talking about foliage, sipping their pumpkin spice lattes, excited about wearing baggier clothes, getting ready for football, and cider donuts. Are you one of them?. More than likely you are,...
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Marvel Fan? Here’s Where To See The Real Upstate NY Avengers Base
There’s no Hollywood behemoth like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 14 years, 29 movies, and 8 streaming shows on Disney+ have brought in more than 26.6 billion dollars in the US alone. Over the course of the series, a lot of New York has been shown on screen. New York...
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol
Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Aliens Are Back For Out of This World Halloween Experience at CNY Farm
The aliens are back for an out-of-this-world Halloween experience at one Central New York Farm. Have a fun haunted night with the aliens as they stroll around Wagner Farms in Rome, New York. Make plans to attend the family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, September 24 from 6 PM until 9:30 PM.
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Grab the Pole for Another Free Fishing Weekend in Central New York
Grab the poles! There's another chance to fish for free in Central New York. You can fish for free in the fresh waters of New York State on Saturday, September 24. If you've never fished, or just want to get out on the water, do with license-free this weekend. The...
Forget Tricks! Trunk or Treat is Back in CNY For Halloween
Forget the tricks! Trunk or Treat is back in Central New York for Halloween. What started as a way to celebrate Halloween safely during the Coronavirus pandemic has turned into an annual tradition. For the third year in a row, Trunk or Treat will be held at the Oswego Speedway.
Rangers Save Woman After Horse Throws Her On New York Hiking Trail
New York State Forest Rangers recently received a call from Lewis County about a 32-year-old woman in significant pain on the Independence Wild Forest horse trails. She was unable to get up and needed help getting to the hospital safely. The woman was enjoying the beautiful Otter Creek horse trails...
Happy to See Cops in the Rearview? Why This CNY Family Was
After a long road to a full recovery, a woman saved by New York State Police along the side of a CNY highway is getting a chance to say 'Thank You.'. On Friday, Karolyn Scott got a chance to meet and thank the Troopers who gave her life-saving emergency care after she had become unconscious and stopped breathing while suffering what is often called a 'widow maker' heart attack, police said.
Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country’s Top 100
The decision between colleges is one of the most important decisions a person, and a family, has to make. You have to weigh a number of important factors: academic rigor, reputation, living conditions, and of course, the price of tuition, when deciding which university is best for you. You can speak with alumni, you can go on tours, and you can do hours worth of research, but ultimately, you'll have to make your final choice.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
