Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest

You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
ONEIDA, NY
Can You Be-Leave It? New York Not Listed In Top 10 Foliage Destinations

With so many places to take in the beauty of fall in New York State, there's no way it didn't make the list! Or did it?. USA Today has officially released their yearly picks for the "10Best" destinations for fall foliage, just in time for the season! Their editors carefully selected a variety of locations across the U.S. and left it up to the readers to vote for their favorite.
Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?

Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!

15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!. I see and hear people in the Capital Region talking about foliage, sipping their pumpkin spice lattes, excited about wearing baggier clothes, getting ready for football, and cider donuts. Are you one of them?. More than likely you are,...
Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol

Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
TRAVEL
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
Happy to See Cops in the Rearview? Why This CNY Family Was

After a long road to a full recovery, a woman saved by New York State Police along the side of a CNY highway is getting a chance to say 'Thank You.'. On Friday, Karolyn Scott got a chance to meet and thank the Troopers who gave her life-saving emergency care after she had become unconscious and stopped breathing while suffering what is often called a 'widow maker' heart attack, police said.
SALINA, NY
Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country’s Top 100

The decision between colleges is one of the most important decisions a person, and a family, has to make. You have to weigh a number of important factors: academic rigor, reputation, living conditions, and of course, the price of tuition, when deciding which university is best for you. You can speak with alumni, you can go on tours, and you can do hours worth of research, but ultimately, you'll have to make your final choice.
COLLEGES
