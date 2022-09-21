ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

thisistucson.com

This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop

It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Tucson

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman injured in shooting at hotel near Miracle Mile, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road. Officers found the...
TUCSON, AZ
wbrc.com

Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix kidnapping ended with a brutal murder and dismemberment in Tucson, according to authorities. KOLD reports John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, theft by extortion and concealment of a body. Investigators from the Phoenix Police Department said...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms

PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
azpm.org

Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt

Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
TUCSON, AZ

