This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
Three actors from 1993's 'Sandlot' to appear at Tucson Mall comics shop
Stars from the 1993 baseball comedy "The Sandlot" will make an appearance at a comic book shop in the Tucson Mall next week.
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona
Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 22-25 🥓🎃🌱
Although Tucson is still seeing temperatures in the 90s, this list marks our first one of the fall season! 🍂. This weekend, check out the return of a fall favorite — the pumpkin patch and corn maze at Apple Annie's — plus a new Halloween attraction called Glowing Pumpkins.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop
It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
Mexican Independence Day celebration in Eloy surges as COVID deaths plummet
A brave festival attendee faces off with a Dino Crew Entertainment performer.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Eloy, AZ) More than two centuries after the Cry of Dolores signaled the beginning of Mexico’s War of Independence, Eloy’s annual celebration of that fateful day, the Fiestas Patrias, filled the town’s Central Park with music, laughter, and even a dinosaur’s roars.
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Tucson
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
New law allows motorcycles to pass cars stopped at lights
The new Arizona law to keep roads safe will go into effect on Saturday. Many motorcyclists are already using these methods.
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
Woman injured in shooting at hotel near Miracle Mile, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road. Officers found the...
Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix kidnapping ended with a brutal murder and dismemberment in Tucson, according to authorities. KOLD reports John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, theft by extortion and concealment of a body. Investigators from the Phoenix Police Department said...
TPD: Deadly crash near Valencia Road involving three cars
Tucson police responded to a three car collision near Valencia Road. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive.
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt
Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied another man with a gun that was used in a mass shooting that killed four people in August. Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, has been charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. Tucson...
