ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested

NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Paramus, NJ
State
Alabama State
Paramus, NJ
Crime & Safety
Beach Radio

Identity of body pulled from Raritan River remains unknown, cops say

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are still investigating to figure out the identity of a victim whose body was recovered from the Raritan River. New Brunswick police Deputy Director J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that local police and fire recovered the body around 5 p.m. on Monday. The victim was already dead when he was pulled from the Raritan River near Boyd Park.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Nj#Special Victims Unit#The Department Of Health
Beach Radio

Linden, NJ High School student dies after football game brain injury

LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead has announced the death of a high school football player resulting from brain injuries sustained during a game. Xavier McClain, a 5'5" sophomore running back was injured during the Tigers' second game of the season on September 9 against Woodbridge, according to the mayor. In earlier posts on his Facebook page, Armstead said McClain had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was on life support.
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy