Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
Republicans more likely than Democrats to 'definitely' vote in November: Poll
Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they will "definitely" be voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, compared to 62% of Democrats. The new Yahoo News-YouGov poll also revealed that 45% of registered voters said they would select Democrats for Congress in their district if the election were held today. Only 40% said they would vote for a Republican candidate.
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
Democrats' Chances of Keeping Both House and Senate Are Improving: Polls
The Democrats' chances of winning both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections are improving, based on an analysis by national poll tracker FiveThirtyEight. President Joe Biden's party is currently favored to win the Senate, while Republicans are favored to win the House, but the...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Washington Examiner
House passes Cheney's electoral reform bill
An electoral reform bill sponsored by two members of the Jan. 6 committee passed the House on Wednesday along mostly party lines as Congress seeks to avoid a repeat of the events that led to the Capitol riot. All but nine Republicans, none of whom are returning to Congress next...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Republicans Filibuster Bill Requiring Disclosure Of Dark Money
Special interest groups have spent billions of dollars trying to influence elections. Much of it has been fueled by anonymous donors.
House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers
The U.S. House passed a bill that would change the way Congress certifies presidential elections with nine Republicans siding with Democrats. The legislation would make clear the role of the vice president in the election process, increase the number of lawmakers to object a state’s vote count, and prevent states from changing their rules after an election was called.Sept. 21, 2022.
House Democrats pass police reform deal ahead of midterm elections
The House passed a series of police reform bills Thursday after last-minute negotiations among Democrats delayed the effort.
Republicans unveil 90s-throwback midterm election agenda
The House minority leader introduced the Republicans’ ‘Commitment to America’, focusing on Biden and not on Trump
Democrats Could Lose the Senate in Nevada
Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.
The Senate kicks the can until after the midterms
Congress is a little more than halfway through its work session for September before campaign season kicks off in earnest. Even-year September work sessions are always peculiar because they often come right after the August recess and right before everybody breaks to go back on the campaign trail.That often means that senators choose to do the absolute minimum, and that looks to be the case as the Senate hopes to pass a continuing resolution by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.Otherwise, it looks like the Senate has chosen not to take up any action that...
House Passes Electoral Count Reform Bill To Prevent Another Jan. 6 Insurrection
The bill would block some of the strategies former President Donald Trump used to try to overthrow the 2020 election.
US Republicans roll out 'Commitment to America' ahead of midterms
US House Republicans on Friday unveiled a sales pitch for governing packed with promises -- but light on specifics -- on a checklist of hot-button issues from crime to immigration and the economy, as they seek a path back to power in the midterm elections. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is not planning to unveil his agenda ahead of election day on November 8, took to Twitter to praise his House counterpart.
Ukraine regions under Russian control hold ‘referendums’ on joining Russia
Russia has launched ‘referendums’ aimed at taking back four under-control parts of Ukraine in a bid to make them part of Russia.Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions have all been targeted.However, Kyiv and Western nations have condemned it, with Zelensky describing it as ‘crime against international law’.Russian state TV showed those handing out the ballots accompanied by a masked police officer carrying an assault rifle - but they insist it was for ‘safety’.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More More Russians flee to Finland as annexation vote begin - Ukraine liveWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained‘No way back to business as usual’: The Baltics seek to counter Russia
