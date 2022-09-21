ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Independent

203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election

All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
Washington Examiner

House passes Cheney's electoral reform bill

An electoral reform bill sponsored by two members of the Jan. 6 committee passed the House on Wednesday along mostly party lines as Congress seeks to avoid a repeat of the events that led to the Capitol riot. All but nine Republicans, none of whom are returning to Congress next...
NBC News

House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers

The U.S. House passed a bill that would change the way Congress certifies presidential elections with nine Republicans siding with Democrats. The legislation would make clear the role of the vice president in the election process, increase the number of lawmakers to object a state’s vote count, and prevent states from changing their rules after an election was called.Sept. 21, 2022.
Newsweek

Democrats Could Lose the Senate in Nevada

Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.
The Independent

The Senate kicks the can until after the midterms

Congress is a little more than halfway through its work session for September before campaign season kicks off in earnest. Even-year September work sessions are always peculiar because they often come right after the August recess and right before everybody breaks to go back on the campaign trail.That often means that senators choose to do the absolute minimum, and that looks to be the case as the Senate hopes to pass a continuing resolution by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.Otherwise, it looks like the Senate has chosen not to take up any action that...
AFP

US Republicans roll out 'Commitment to America' ahead of midterms

US House Republicans on Friday unveiled a sales pitch for governing packed with promises -- but light on specifics -- on a checklist of hot-button issues from crime to immigration and the economy, as they seek a path back to power in the midterm elections. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is not planning to unveil his agenda ahead of election day on November 8, took to Twitter to praise his House counterpart.
The Independent

Ukraine regions under Russian control hold ‘referendums’ on joining Russia

Russia has launched ‘referendums’ aimed at taking back four under-control parts of Ukraine in a bid to make them part of Russia.Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions have all been targeted.However, Kyiv and Western nations have condemned it, with Zelensky describing it as ‘crime against international law’.Russian state TV showed those handing out the ballots accompanied by a masked police officer carrying an assault rifle - but they insist it was for ‘safety’.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More More Russians flee to Finland as annexation vote begin - Ukraine liveWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained‘No way back to business as usual’: The Baltics seek to counter Russia
