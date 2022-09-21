Read full article on original website
Lady Bolts finish 2nd place at Lapeer Country Club in a 9 hole league cluster match
The Lady Bolts competed today at Lapeer Country Club and put there best score of the season. They were lead by senior Kami Kerbyson (48), senior Mallory Butterfield (49), junior Amya Weeden (53) and senior Lettica Saxarra (58). Senior Kami Kerbyson had two birdies to help the team beat out Davison, Midland Dow and Mt Pleasant today. The Lady Bolts were only 14 strokes behind a tough Midland team.
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Carman-Ainsworth
Lapeer JV took on Carman-Ainsworth at home and took down the Cavaliers – 3 sets to 0! Morgan Wilcox, Emily Morris, and Jadin Hill had some great hits for their team throughout the match! The team travels to Powers Catholic on Thursday, September 22nd. Go Boltz!
