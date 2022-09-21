The Lady Bolts competed today at Lapeer Country Club and put there best score of the season. They were lead by senior Kami Kerbyson (48), senior Mallory Butterfield (49), junior Amya Weeden (53) and senior Lettica Saxarra (58). Senior Kami Kerbyson had two birdies to help the team beat out Davison, Midland Dow and Mt Pleasant today. The Lady Bolts were only 14 strokes behind a tough Midland team.

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO