Flint, MI

lapeerlightning.com

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Powers Catholic

Lapeer JV traveled to Powers Catholic and took all 3 sets to win the match! Allison Rutledge had another match of consistent serving and Kate Soldenski made a huge defensive play in the second set to keep her team in the rally! Emily Morris did a great job defending the net. Averee Berard & Mya McKenna had some huge swings. Reese Cutway played out of her mind in every aspect of the game – hitting, serving, & passing! The team is looking forward to competing in a tough tournament this weekend on Saturday, September 24th at Birch Run High School. Go Boltz!
LAPEER, MI
lapeerlightning.com

Boys Varsity Tennis falls to Midland 5 – 3 on Senior Night

The Lightning Boys Tennis team celebrated Senior Day just prior to their matches against Midland Thursday evening. The team honored their three seniors – Jackson Seifferly, Nick Mozola, and Ryan Ballman – as well as their parents. They then played their final scheduled home match of the season with Midland prevailing 5-3. Earning points for the Lightning in their match were Jesse Aragones at #2 singles, Conner Rutledge at #3 singles, and the senior duo of Ryan Ballman and Nick Mozola at #1 doubles. Next Thursday, the team travels to Midland for the SVL League Tournament.
MIDLAND, MI
lapeerlightning.com

Lady Bolts finish 2nd place at Lapeer Country Club in a 9 hole league cluster match

The Lady Bolts competed today at Lapeer Country Club and put there best score of the season. They were lead by senior Kami Kerbyson (48), senior Mallory Butterfield (49), junior Amya Weeden (53) and senior Lettica Saxarra (58). Senior Kami Kerbyson had two birdies to help the team beat out Davison, Midland Dow and Mt Pleasant today. The Lady Bolts were only 14 strokes behind a tough Midland team.
LAPEER, MI
wkar.org

Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
YPSILANTI, MI
Emily Morris
WNEM

High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion. Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.
VASSAR, MI
The Saginaw News

Vassar football coach arrested for home invasion, domestic assault

VASSAR, MI -- An assistant football coach at Vassar High School has been suspended after he was arrested on felony charges. According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, 43-year-old Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a complaint was filed alleging he had broken into a home in Millington where his 30-year-old former girlfriend had been staying.
VASSAR, MI
#Junior Varsity#Cavaliers#Lapeer Jv
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sports
theonlycolors.com

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
EAST LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Valley Lutheran community supporting teen battling cancer

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Valley Lutheran community is rallying around one of their own as he continues to battle cancer. Monday night, every member of the varsity boys soccer team wore orange socks during their game against Saginaw Nouvel to support Jack Koltvedt, a sophomore at Valley Lutheran who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
SAGINAW, MI

