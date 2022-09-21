Read full article on original website
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Powers Catholic
Lapeer JV traveled to Powers Catholic and took all 3 sets to win the match! Allison Rutledge had another match of consistent serving and Kate Soldenski made a huge defensive play in the second set to keep her team in the rally! Emily Morris did a great job defending the net. Averee Berard & Mya McKenna had some huge swings. Reese Cutway played out of her mind in every aspect of the game – hitting, serving, & passing! The team is looking forward to competing in a tough tournament this weekend on Saturday, September 24th at Birch Run High School. Go Boltz!
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area football games for Week 5
FLINT – Week 5 of the high school football season is almost here and we have 19 games on the Flint-area schedule. We’ve got a couple with potential championship implications such as Lapeer at Saginaw Heritage and Goodrich at Corunna. Our best pick last week was Swartz Creek...
Boys Varsity Tennis falls to Midland 5 – 3 on Senior Night
The Lightning Boys Tennis team celebrated Senior Day just prior to their matches against Midland Thursday evening. The team honored their three seniors – Jackson Seifferly, Nick Mozola, and Ryan Ballman – as well as their parents. They then played their final scheduled home match of the season with Midland prevailing 5-3. Earning points for the Lightning in their match were Jesse Aragones at #2 singles, Conner Rutledge at #3 singles, and the senior duo of Ryan Ballman and Nick Mozola at #1 doubles. Next Thursday, the team travels to Midland for the SVL League Tournament.
Lady Bolts finish 2nd place at Lapeer Country Club in a 9 hole league cluster match
The Lady Bolts competed today at Lapeer Country Club and put there best score of the season. They were lead by senior Kami Kerbyson (48), senior Mallory Butterfield (49), junior Amya Weeden (53) and senior Lettica Saxarra (58). Senior Kami Kerbyson had two birdies to help the team beat out Davison, Midland Dow and Mt Pleasant today. The Lady Bolts were only 14 strokes behind a tough Midland team.
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 5 on Sep. 23
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 5 of the 2022 football season.
Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
Saginaw-area’s Top 10 high school football helmets
For football teams, a helmet does more than just protect players. It becomes an identifying factor, a source of pride for players and fans.
Multiple brawls at football games prompted two Flint-area schools to limit spectators
The safety measures were taken after brawls broke out among spectators at a game between the Flint Jaguars and Beecher Buccaneers
High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault
VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion. Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.
Vote for the best-looking high school football helmet in the Flint area
FLINT – We shared with you this morning our thoughts on some of the snazziest high school football helmets in the Flint area. Now we want to know what you think. We put together a photo gallery featuring 22 helmets and we would have had more if all the coaches we contacted submitted photos.
Vassar football coach arrested for home invasion, domestic assault
VASSAR, MI -- An assistant football coach at Vassar High School has been suspended after he was arrested on felony charges. According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, 43-year-old Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a complaint was filed alleging he had broken into a home in Millington where his 30-year-old former girlfriend had been staying.
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Prosecutor won't file charges against Grand Blanc football players on Snapchat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Football players at Grand Blanc High School accused of sending degrading and racist messages in a private Snapchat group will not face criminal charges. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Grand Blanc City Police Chief Brian Lipe said the messages sent among part of the...
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
Police respond to incident at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers are currently responding to an incident at Bridgeport High School. Students were sent home Thursday afternoon. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more about this developing story.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Valley Lutheran community supporting teen battling cancer
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Valley Lutheran community is rallying around one of their own as he continues to battle cancer. Monday night, every member of the varsity boys soccer team wore orange socks during their game against Saginaw Nouvel to support Jack Koltvedt, a sophomore at Valley Lutheran who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
