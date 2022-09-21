ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FodorsTravel

30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

476 Meeting St (Cafe) – For Sale – $100,000

SIZE – This cafe is approximately 540 square feet and has a ton of character! Really unique space! Space is situated in the ultra-popular F45 training gym on Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. Tons of students visit this space every day! Space basically has built-in clientele from the connecting gym!
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
charlestondaily.net

18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000

Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley's Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia

 Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
CHARLESTON, SC
cohaitungchi.com

Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
LADSON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Democrat Annie Andrews failed for months to disclose personal finances

For months Democrat Annie Andrews failed to publicly disclose her personal finances as a South Carolina congressional candidate, only doing so this week after the S.C. Republican Party filed a complaint against her with the House Committee on Ethics. Andrews, a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, is...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors

A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
CHARLESTON, SC

