The Post and Courier
MOJA Arts Festival returns for 11-day celebration of African American, Caribbean culture
The annual 11-day MOJA Arts Festival will begin in Charleston on Sept. 29. The celebration of African American and Caribbean culture is hosted by the city of Charleston's Office of Cultural Affairs and will include a variety of performances, art displays and educational outreach. Highlights include the opening day parade...
The Post and Courier
Charleston law firm building sold for $1.72M; new owner plans broadcast studio, residences
Charleston's Broad Street is steeped in history, with quaint shops, dining venues, charming inns and legal practices near the Four Corners of Law. Now, an attorney and former New York resident wants to add a new element to the mix. Josh Nass intends to transform the four-story office building he...
FodorsTravel
30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina
Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
charlestondaily.net
476 Meeting St (Cafe) – For Sale – $100,000
SIZE – This cafe is approximately 540 square feet and has a ton of character! Really unique space! Space is situated in the ultra-popular F45 training gym on Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. Tons of students visit this space every day! Space basically has built-in clientele from the connecting gym!
charlestondaily.net
18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000
Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
live5news.com
West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
cohaitungchi.com
Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
charlestondaily.net
Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed
Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
live5news.com
Development in historic community not communicated with homeowner: ‘We’re still here’
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development will bring homes and an inn into Beefield community, where a homeowner says they were not fully communicated with about the project. Deborah Green has lived with her family off of Battery Island Drive and Old Folly Beach Road for 50 years....
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
The Post and Courier
Democrat Annie Andrews failed for months to disclose personal finances
For months Democrat Annie Andrews failed to publicly disclose her personal finances as a South Carolina congressional candidate, only doing so this week after the S.C. Republican Party filed a complaint against her with the House Committee on Ethics. Andrews, a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, is...
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
live5news.com
After a year, James Island couple still waiting for refund from contractor
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island couple who hired a contractor to renovate their back deck says the work was never performed and, after the contractor’s arrest in an unrelated case, they’re still left waiting for their money back. Don Geddes and his wife wanted answers...
