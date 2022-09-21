ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51

Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Delta Makes a Big Bet on Global Travel

Earlier this year, United Airlines officially overtook Delta Airlines in terms of flights between the United States and Europe. As noted by Travel Weekly, “This year, United (UAL) is scheduled to fly 3.7 million seats in the U.S.-Europe marketplace, an increase of 12.8% compared with 2019. Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) is scheduled to offer 17% fewer seats than it did in 2019, while American (AAL) has scheduled 15.3% fewer seats.”
TRAVEL
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy