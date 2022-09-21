ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself

ST. LOUIS – Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month. Prosecutors have charged Donnell Straughter, 30, and Alea Little, 24, in connection with the investigation. Little posted bond earlier this week, per Missouri court records.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County. Prosecutors have charged Ron Johnson, 54, with multiple felonies, including stealing, forgery and tampering with a victim. St. Charles detectives began investigating reports...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot and killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before1:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Clayton, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis meth dealer gets more than 12 years in prison

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis man who admitted to dealing methamphetamine on both sides of the Mississippi River was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Antonio Brown, 38, appeared in court on Sept. 19 to learn his punishment. Following his release, Brown must complete five years of probation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Life Sentences#St Louis Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Man shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in south St. Louis. Police were called to an area hospital at about 12:30 a.m. after someone dropped the victim off there. He was alive when dropped off. He died at the hospital. The shooting reportedly happened at California Avenue near Gasconade. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen drops off shooting victim at hospital in stolen vehicle, tries to run

ST. LOUIS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition and a teen is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Officers responded to a local hospital after a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle. The man was in critical condition with unstable vital signs and was unable to provide a statement about what happened.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
BRENTWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy