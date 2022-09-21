Martha Soffer is the founder of Surya, Santa Monica's recognized leader of modern Ayurveda. A teacher, lecturer, and acclaimed expert in the field, Martha’s focus on “Ayurveda for modern life” is achieved through a system of practical and easy self-care, helping each individual attain balance and wellness through healing retreats, restorative beauty, wellness, and food products, as well as educational guidance and support. Martha also works with medical doctors who refer patients when Western medicine cannot deliver a satisfactory solution. With the Surya team, Martha brings long-term vitality and health to clients who range from next-door neighbors to the top stars of the film and entertainment industries.

