‘The Young and the Restless’: Mishael Morgan Promises She’ll Return Soon

Mishael Morgan is a leading lady on The Young and the Restless . The Daytime Emmy winner is entertaining viewers with her performance as Amanda Sinclair . However, in recent weeks Amanda has been absent, leading to speculation about Morgan’s status with the show.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans worried Mishael Morgan was leaving again

Morgan first won over the hearts of The Young and the Restless fans with her role as Hilary Curtis. From 2013 to 2018, Morgan played the famous vixen turned heroine. After Morgan left the series because of money issues, the writers killed off Hilary, much to fans’ disappointment.

In 2019, Morgan returned to the show as Amanda, Hilary’s long-lost twin sister . Fans were ecstatic to have Morgan back, even if it was in a different role. Her performance as Amanda earned critical acclaim along with the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress.

Yet, after her historic win, rumors began to circulate Morgan was leaving the show . Speculation about her status continued after fans noticed her name missing from the closing credits. But fans can rest assured the actor isn’t going anywhere.

Mishael Morgan reveals she’ll be back soon

Many fans took Morgan’s absence as a sign that the actor was leaving The Young and the Restless . On Twitter , fans flooded Morgan’s page with comments about Amanda’s absence . On Sept. 5, Morgan broke her silence and shared some good news with her followers. “Don’t worry, I’ll be back on screen very soon,” the actor tweeted.

Morgan made good on her promise because earlier this week, she posted an Instagram video of her back on set. Morgan’s return is making fans happy, and they can’t wait to see what’s next for Amanda. The character will have juicy storylines, some involving her personal life.

What will happen to Amanda Sinclair on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Morgan’s return is coming at a pivotal time for Amanda on The Young and the Restless . Amanda’s away taking care of her mother, Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey), who had a stroke. Amanda reconnected with her birth mother last year, and it’d crush her to lose Naya so soon.

Naya’s health issues will bring together Amanda and her sister Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose) closer. The sisters had been arguing recently due to Imani’s flirtation with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Imani and Nate hooking up will spell trouble for Amanda’s personal life.

Nate’s girlfriend, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), will be devastated and seek comfort from her ex Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). However, Devon is Amanda’s beau, and odds are he won’t be happy with Elena hanging around her man. Amanda’s been a good girl for a while, but it might be time to transform her into a vixen like Hilary. Fighting with Elena over Devon will bring out Amanda’s inner bad girl.

