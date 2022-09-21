ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana AG raises concerns about credit card companies tracking firearm purchases

By Keith Schubert
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mai03_0i4kU96e00

(Getty Images)

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.

At the center of the coalition’s ire is recent action taken by the International Organization for Standardization —  a worldwide federation of national standards bodies —that would create a Merchant Category Code for gun stores to use when processing credit and debit card transactions.

The attorneys general outlined their concerns about the new policy in a letter dated Sept. 20 addressed to Stephen J. Squeri, chairmain and CEO of American Express; Michael Miebach, president and CEO of Mastercard; and Alfred F. Kelly Jr., chairman and CEO of Visa. The letter was authored by Knudsen and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see credit card companies cave to pressure from international bodies and adopt this measure that will do nothing to improve public safety,” Knudsen said in a press release. “Instead, it invites potential future invasions of consumer privacy and further coordination between corporations and government agencies to erode Americans’ fundamental right to keep and bear arms.”

Rutledge also raised concerns about firearms rights.

“Attempting to document when law-abiding Americans choose to exercise their Second Amendment right is a flagrant attack on consumer privacy,” Rutledge said in a statement. “This action by banks and credit card companies must stop immediately.”

While it’s unclear if any of the financial institutions have started using the new categorization, the attorneys general say it goes against the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and public safety.

“The new code will not protect public safety. Categorizing the constitutionally protected right to purchase firearms unfairly singles out law-abiding merchants and consumers alike,” the letter reads.

It goes on to say that the new policy will result in vague and misleading information. For example, it says the new categorization would not be able to differentiate between the purchase of a gun safe and a firearm.

The letter also raises concerns about possible misuse of the data collected.

“Creating and tracking this data only matters if your institutions are considering using that information to take further, harmful action—like infringing upon consumer privacy, inhibiting constitutionally protected purchases by selectively restricting the use of your payment systems, or otherwise withholding your financial services from targeted ‘disfavored’ merchants,” the letter reads.

According to the letter, Knudsen and the other attorneys general see the new policy as a corporate overreach and a way to further the companies’ social values.

“The new code for gun stores is the result of transnational collusion between large corporations leveraging their market power to further their owners’ desired social outcomes,” the letter states. “Social policy should be debated and determined within our political institutions. Americans are tired of seeing corporate leverage used to advance political goals that cannot muster basic democratic support.”

Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wyoming, West Virginia also signed onto the letter.

The letter also threatens the companies with legal action if they decide to implement the new categorization.

“Be advised that we will marshal the full scope of our lawful authority to protect our citizens and consumers from unlawful attempts to undermine their constitutional rights. Please keep that in mind as you consider whether to proceed with adopting and implementing this Merchant Category Code,” the letter reads.

Daily Montanan , like Arkansas Advocate , is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com . Follow Daily Montanan on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Montana AG raises concerns about credit card companies tracking firearm purchases appeared first on Arkansas Advocate .

Comments / 2

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana VA event planned to honor veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Banks, AR
State
Tennessee State
Local
Montana Business
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Alaska State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
Montana Government
Arkansas Advocate

Pregnancy centers outline advertising plans in Arkansas grant applications

Many of the Arkansas crisis pregnancy centers that applied for state funding hope to use the money for digital advertising, including targeted ads aimed at Arkansans who might have an unplanned pregnancy, according to the applications. Applicants also hope to use a portion of the taxpayer-funded grant to pay for physical advertising, rent and utilities, […] The post Pregnancy centers outline advertising plans in Arkansas grant applications appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas will no longer auto-assign new Medicaid expansion enrollees to private plans

State Medicaid officials made a subtle change this month to reduce the number of low-income Arkansans who receive financial assistance to purchase private health insurance. Previously, those eligible for the state’s expanded Medicaid program who didn’t choose a commercial health plan would be automatically enrolled in one. But with the Sept. 1 policy change, the […] The post Arkansas will no longer auto-assign new Medicaid expansion enrollees to private plans appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it’s impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say “right-to-repair” advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
WYOMING STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Fairfield Sun Times

Beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump for Montana American Indian Heritage Day

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As a part of Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a beading workshop. “Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle,” the park’s release said.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Felton Angus makes move to western Montana

DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
DEER LODGE, MT
The Associated Press

Montana voters to decide on 'born alive' abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection Act is meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions. That is already illegal. Opponents argue the act could rob them of precious time with infants that are born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to try and treat them. Americans United for Life, which has offered model legislation for state “born alive” laws, argues the federal Born Alive Infant Protection Act of 2002 only applies at federal facilities and those that receive federal funding, and not at private clinics.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Second Amendment#Firearms#Arkansas Attorney General#Montana Ag#American Express#Mastercard#Visa#Americans
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Six New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 309,452 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,427 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,648 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,545,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,544...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

NTSB Is Recommending All New Vehicles Have Breathalyzers in Montana

Montana is a state where we don't like to be told what to do. Not too long ago we didn't have a speed limit on our highways. Remember "reasonable and prudent"? Even more recently you were able to drive with an open container in your vehicle outside of city limits. Both of those, of course, are illegal now, so please don't drink and drive.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Advocate

Voters will decide recreational marijuana amendment, Arkansas high court rules

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that voters can decide in November whether to make recreational marijuana legal in the state. In a 20-page decision written by Justice Robin Wynne, the high court concluded 5-2 “that the ballot title at issue is complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the scope and import of […] The post Voters will decide recreational marijuana amendment, Arkansas high court rules appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans looking to update their birth certificates face wait times up to 6 months

The state health department is again accepting applications from people who want to update the gender marker on their birth certificates following a court order this week. However, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said it could take up to six months to process an application.  Jon Ebelt, spokesman for the Department, did […] The post Montanans looking to update their birth certificates face wait times up to 6 months appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
FLORIDA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock, AR
128
Followers
98
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas Advocate intends to show how state government affects the lives of everyday Arkansans so they can make informed decisions about themselves, their families and their communities. We strive to amplify the voices of all Arkansans. We focus especially on the relationship between people, power and policy. As an independent, nonpartisan news organization, Arkansas Advocate will keep an eye on the levers of power and those who manipulate them, and hold public officials accountable regardless of party or ideology. We believe news is a vital community service and ethical journalism a cornerstone of democracy, making us key players in fulfilling Arkansas’ state motto, Regnat Populus: “the people rule.” Arkansas Advocate proudly publishes the work of independent journalists. If you have a great idea and a passion for ethical, truthful storytelling, we’d love to hear from you. The Advocate also provides a forum for guest commentary on issues of interest to Arkansans. We separate opinion from our news reporting and clearly label each. Arkansas Advocate is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advocate retains full editorial independence.

 https://arkansasadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy