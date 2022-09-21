Read full article on original website
Wednesday Business Connection, Sept. 21
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday Business Connection takes place at the Mill Casino, Hotel, RV Park, at North Bend. The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday Business Connection (WBC) is the place to be on Wednesdays! The WBC is your place to network with the community and is open to the public. Participants have an opportunity to share business cards, make connections, share information on upcoming events, and listen to a presentation or forum. This month’s scheduled presentations / forums are as follows: September 21 – Coos County Commissioner forum with incumbent Mellissa Cribbins and Rod Taylor; September 28 – Information will be released soon. Join us this Wednesday at The Mill Casino Salmon Room from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Mill Casino has lunch available for an additional charge.
Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Sept. 23
CBPL release – Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Elderly Services and attorney Dan Hinrichs, will co-host Prepare Your Will and Trust Workshop. Event will be held on Friday, September 23 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Dan Hinrichs will explain how to compile a will and why you should have a will. He will also discuss trusts and conservatorships. Hinrichs and a representative of Coos Elderly Services will be available for questions. This program will be held in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library. Event is FREE and open to everyone!
CHM FOURTH FRIDAYS – Honoring Our Medicine, Sept. 23
The Coos History Museum is hosting its next Fourth Friday Talk on September 23rd, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. This in-person program titled “Honoring our Medicine” and presented by Ashley Russell from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians is related to the Healing Hands exhibit currently on display at the CHM. During the talk, Ashley will share her Indigenous knowledge of the culturally significant plants of the Coos Bay area. This will include a demonstration of how to identify these important native plants, their uses in first aid, and how to use them in washes, soaks, poultices, and compresses. This program is open to all with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members. The program currently has a limit of 20 participants, so be sure to register at your earliest convenience either at the CHM or on the museum website (cooshistory.org/events/fourth-friday-talks-sep-2022). You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
The Art of Dying Well, Sept. 23
Coos Bay Public Library events – Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Friday, Sept. 23, Noon to 2p; Coos Bay Chapel Services Presentation, Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Care for the Caregiver Workshop, Thursday, Oct. 20, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Hospice Myths and Facts, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 to 2p. Find details on the CBPL event page, www.coosbaylibrary.org.
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
Police logs, Sept. 22
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Sept. 20, 3:48 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, “result of reported UEMV,” 29-year old Tina Marie Pinord arrested on charges of MCS/DCS/PCS Fentanyl, DCS/PCS Meth. Also 46-year old Ronald James Radford charged with MCS/DCS/PCS Fentanyl, DCS/PCS Meth, Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Stolen Firearm, “both subjects transported to CCJ.”
Free Head & Neck Cancer Screening, Sept. 23
Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 & Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Bay Area Cancer Center, Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay. The Bay Area Hospital staff, in conjunction with volunteer community healthcare providers, will be on hand to answer your questions and provide information on how to prevent head and neck cancers. Head and neck cancers can affect your ability to speak, eat, drink and swallow. If found early, however, they can be successfully treated. No appointment necessary.
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Family without home after Roseburg house fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
Nazi flag suddenly appears at Florence Business Center, quickly taken down
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Nazi flag hoisted at the Florence Business Center Thursday morning was removed as soon as employees noticed its presence, they said. An image of a Nazi flag flying at the Florence Business Center was posted to social media at about 11:30 a.m. on September 22. According to employees at the business center, the flag was not present when they arrived at the building at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Employees add that when they noticed it, they rushed to take down the flag as quickly as possible.
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
Prep Sports, Sept. 23
North Bend’s girls (0-1-1, 2-4-1) tied Junction City 2-2 in a District 4 prep soccer match at Junction City Thursday. North Bend’s boys (0-2, 1-5-1) lost to the Tigers 1-0. Marshfield’s boys (1-0-1, 1-4-1) tied Cottage Grove 1-1 at Don King Field in Cottage Grove also Thursday. No score available on the Marshfield girls at CG. The Pirates are scheduled to host Marist Catholic next Thursday, Pete Susick Stadium, Coos Bay. North Bend is scheduled to host Cottage Grove Tuesday, Vic Adams Field.
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
DEPUTIES JAIL ROSEBURG MAN AFTER SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an incident Sunday. A DCSO report said at 5:00 p.m. a 19-year old was allegedly intoxicated when he started pushing and punching a victim in the 200 block of Palmdale Avenue in Green. The victim had to pin the suspect on the ground at one point. The suspect then allegedly ran to the kitchen and yelled to the victim that he was grabbing a knife to stab him. The victim left the house out of fear and locked himself in a trailer on the property. The suspect then punched a window in the trailer out, though no knife was ever seen.
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
