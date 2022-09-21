Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
oregontoday.net
Free Head & Neck Cancer Screening, Sept. 23
Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 & Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Bay Area Cancer Center, Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay. The Bay Area Hospital staff, in conjunction with volunteer community healthcare providers, will be on hand to answer your questions and provide information on how to prevent head and neck cancers. Head and neck cancers can affect your ability to speak, eat, drink and swallow. If found early, however, they can be successfully treated. No appointment necessary.
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
KCBY
Candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 meet in Coos Bay forum
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Candidates for the Coos County Commission's Position 3 detailed their plans for the role come November. And though they shared some common ground, their differing approaches stood out at a local forum. It was a full house in the Mill Hotel's Salmon Room as incumbent...
oregontoday.net
CHM FOURTH FRIDAYS – Honoring Our Medicine, Sept. 23
The Coos History Museum is hosting its next Fourth Friday Talk on September 23rd, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. This in-person program titled “Honoring our Medicine” and presented by Ashley Russell from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians is related to the Healing Hands exhibit currently on display at the CHM. During the talk, Ashley will share her Indigenous knowledge of the culturally significant plants of the Coos Bay area. This will include a demonstration of how to identify these important native plants, their uses in first aid, and how to use them in washes, soaks, poultices, and compresses. This program is open to all with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members. The program currently has a limit of 20 participants, so be sure to register at your earliest convenience either at the CHM or on the museum website (cooshistory.org/events/fourth-friday-talks-sep-2022). You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
oregontoday.net
Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Sept. 23
CBPL release – Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Elderly Services and attorney Dan Hinrichs, will co-host Prepare Your Will and Trust Workshop. Event will be held on Friday, September 23 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Dan Hinrichs will explain how to compile a will and why you should have a will. He will also discuss trusts and conservatorships. Hinrichs and a representative of Coos Elderly Services will be available for questions. This program will be held in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library. Event is FREE and open to everyone!
oregontoday.net
The Art of Dying Well, Sept. 23
Coos Bay Public Library events – Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Friday, Sept. 23, Noon to 2p; Coos Bay Chapel Services Presentation, Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Care for the Caregiver Workshop, Thursday, Oct. 20, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Hospice Myths and Facts, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 to 2p. Find details on the CBPL event page, www.coosbaylibrary.org.
nbc16.com
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
kqennewsradio.com
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public, on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 10:30 a.m. the 41-year old from Eugene was passed out in front of a business in the 2200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The suspect had a half empty fifth of alcohol, and reportedly admitted to drinking. He was released after the citation was issued.
Thesiuslaw News
Precarious: The story and statistics behind Florence’s struggling housing and jobs market
“Most of their money is going to rent they cannot afford.”. “They cannot supply food for their family, they cannot have their kids do any extracurricular activities.”. “People who are considered to be a decent paid salary, teachers and even entry level firefighters, cannot afford to buy a house.”. “We...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
kezi.com
Human body found near Florence grocery store
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
oregontoday.net
Farmer’s Market, Sept. 21
The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place on Central Ave., between Hwy. 101 (So. Broadway) & Fourth St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor market runs through October.
oregontoday.net
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
