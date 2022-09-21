ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
City
New Windsor, NY
Walden, NY
Crime & Safety
New Windsor, NY
Crime & Safety
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Walden, NY
County
Orange County, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Hudson Valley Towns are the Rudest? Top 5 Suggestions

What Hudson Valley town needs an attitude adjustment?. It could be said that just about every town in the Hudson Valley could be considered rude at one time or another, right? Everyone has a bad day every once in and while, but is there a town in the Hudson Valley that you think is just "flat-out rude"?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Rivera
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Hudson Valley#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#The New York State Police#The Orange County Court#Walden Woman Murdered
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy