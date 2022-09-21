Read full article on original website
DA: Suicidal New York Man Murdered Woman In Hudson Valley
Moments before a man was pulled from jumping off a local bridge he allegedly killed his friend in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Johnny Amaro of Saugerties was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree.
Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years
New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains. On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified. Dutchess County, New York Murder...
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
What Hudson Valley Towns are the Rudest? Top 5 Suggestions
What Hudson Valley town needs an attitude adjustment?. It could be said that just about every town in the Hudson Valley could be considered rude at one time or another, right? Everyone has a bad day every once in and while, but is there a town in the Hudson Valley that you think is just "flat-out rude"?
“Best Candles in the Hudson Valley” Finds News Home in Montgomery, NY
Opportunity is growing in the Hudson Valley. More jobs are popping up and local businesses are expanding. Shopping local has become an exciting and enjoyable thing to do in the Hudson Valley. With such a wide variety of options and establishments to visit, there's something for everyone. In Orange County,...
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Warehouse jobs grow in the Hudson Valley, but will they be filled?
Warehouses are booming across the region, creating thousands of jobs over the past two years. In fact, of all business sectors in the Hudson Valley, projections are that warehousing will continue to see the fastest growth in jobs. ...
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
New York State Politician Says Raccoons Keep Breaking In and Crapping on Flag
It appears we have some very unpatriotic wildlife in New York. A politician from a county in New York state claims that some curious raccoons have entered his home on three separate occasions in recent weeks. WHEC says that the hungry animals have targeted the legislator's home, and have eaten his food, and gone through his personal belongings.
3 Mexican Restaurants Reportedly Closed in New Paltz This Year
Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of his Ex
Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!. If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Traffic Stop Leads to Near Drowning at Downing Park, Newburgh PD
Would you rather die or go to jail? Well, someone figured out which choice they would prefer the hard way. A man attempted to evade arrest by diving into the pond in Downing Park in Newburgh when he began to drown. Man Nearly Drowns While Trying to Evade Newburgh Police.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
