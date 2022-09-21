ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, tests positive for Covid just days after chaos when she attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral but blundering Foreign Office had to uninvite the country's Princess Mary

By Hannah Mcdonald For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.

This came after the Foreign Office had to apologise to Princess Mark of Denmark after she had been invited to the funeral by mistake.

In a statement today, the royal court said the Queen is only showing mild symptoms.

The court said she was meant to travel to Norway for her winter holiday today but that has been cancelled as she is isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

She attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London on Monday alongside more than 500 foreign heads of state and dignitaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2ssZ_0i4kSvsV00
Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday (pictured: Queen Margrethe with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYbbe_0i4kSvsV00
The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week

This is the second time Queen Margrethe has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as she also had the virus in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.

She found out she had been infected on returning to Fredensborg following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch was due to host a reception at Christianborg Castle on Friday but will be replaced by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

The event is for members of the Danish government and European Parliament.

A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment today.

Margrethe II of Denmark celebrated her 50th anniversary of taking the throne last week and her Golden Jubilee celebrations were delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Foreign Office offered its 'profound apologies' to the Danish Royal family after Princess Mary was invited to Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral by mistake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXY9W_0i4kSvsV00
This comes after the Foreign Office offered its 'profound apologies' to the Danish Royal family after Princess Mary was invited to Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral by mistake

The Danish Royals had confirmed Princess Mary's attendance on September 13, writing: 'HM The Queen and the Crown Prince Couple [will be] present at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II'.

But on September 19, the family issued another statement reading: 'Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness The Crown Prince' would 'participate from Denmark' - making no mention of Princess Mary's absence.

Official invites sent to current heads of state allowed them to bring one guest to the funeral.

But Princess Mary's original invitation was sent out in 'error' after it was suggested that the guest of Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik, was also invited to bring a guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgHLt_0i4kSvsV00
Princess Mary's original invitation was sent out in 'error' after it was suggested that the guest of Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik, was also invited to bring a guest

The British Foreign Office has now confirmed it sent an apology to the Danish Royal Household via the Danish Embassy, a spokesperson told MailOnline on Tuesday.

The 'regrettable error' was made due to the Foreign Office having to send out many invitations within a short space of time.

The Royal House told Danish news outlet BT: 'There has been a regrettable error in the invitation from the British Foreign Office's protocol.

Queen Margrethe held a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and was among the first international monarchs to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Both Queens are great-great granddaughters of Queen Victoria - making them third cousins - with Margrethe often looking up to Elizabeth like a big sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqyS4_0i4kSvsV00
Queen Margrethe attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday alongside more than 500 foreign heads of state and dignitaries

With the death of Elizabeth II, Margrethe II of Denmark has become the only living Queen in the world.

The 82-year-old mother-in-law of Australian-born Princess Mary is also now the second longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei.

And the persona of the fun-loving Queen is a far-cry from the stiff upper lip that's often associated with monarchy and she is regularly pictured eating, smoking, and in bold, vibrant outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgN0I_0i4kSvsV00
Queen Margrethe led the foreign royals paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - who is her third-cousin as they are both great-great granddaughters of Queen Victoria - and they are pictured in 2000 at London's Natural History Museum

Royals from Norway, Greece, Sweden and other countries were present at a gala held for Queen Margrethe's Golden Jubilee event, along with leading European dignitaries.

Queen Margrethe II also observed a minute's silence out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch, who has reigned now for 50 years, must have been relieved that that gala went ahead.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

