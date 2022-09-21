Read full article on original website
Related
Bloody Elbow
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: How to stream, start time, PPV price, full fight card
Supposedly retired boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather is back at it again in Japan tonight. The 50-0 pro is scheduled for a three round exhibition bout with MMA fighter (and popular YouTuber) Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN tonight. This is the fourth exhibition bout Mayweather has taken post-retirement. In his first...
Bloody Elbow
RIZIN ‘gave him a script’ - Sonnen says Mayweather will only make $8M for exhibition bout
At this point in his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr. can choose to do whatever he wants. And that’s what the 45-year-old undefeated boxing star has done so far by signing up for a boxing exhibition match against former title challenger Mikuru Asakura this weekend under Rizin. And true to...
Comments / 0