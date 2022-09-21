ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
moneyandmarkets.com

Avoid This Sector as the Fed Continues Its Aggressive Inflation Fight

I don’t do market forecasts. I build trading systems and look for profitable (and durable) trends to follow. Any hopes that inflation might break soon got thrown out the window this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August was much hotter than expected at 8.3% year over year. Even the core number, which excludes energy and food, came in at 6.3%.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wagner
The Motley Fool

Wayfair Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Watch for stabilizing earnings before jumping into the stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Senior Debt#Mergers Acquisitions#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ytd
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike spooked Carvana investors. Rising interest rates will result in higher spending costs for potential customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing As More People Apply For Home Loans

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% as of Sept. 22, up from last week when it averaged 6.02%. The 5-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.44%up from last week when it averaged 5.21%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.97%, up from last week when it averaged 4.93%.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Bank of America warns of new lows for S&P 500 as 'inflation shock ain't over'

The U.S. stock market is suffering one of its worst weeks this year as pessimism about the economy grows, and losses are likely to accelerate in the coming months against a backdrop of scorching-hot inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve. That's according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, who...
STOCKS
CNBC

Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations

The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
fordauthority.com

Ford Stock Takes Big Hit After Warning About Inflation, Shortages

As Ford Authority reported earlier today, FoMoCo currently has around 40,000-45,000 unfinished vehicles sitting at its plants awaiting supply constrained parts, which is part of the reason why the automaker’s new vehicle inventory has plummeted ahead of an expected ramp up in Q4. At the same time, The Blue Oval also revealed that its inflation-related supplier costs rose significantly during Q3, to the tune of $1 billion more than originally expected. Those revelations have had a major impact not only on the automaker and its customers, but also on Ford stock, which took a large hit on Wall Street today, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy