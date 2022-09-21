As Ford Authority reported earlier today, FoMoCo currently has around 40,000-45,000 unfinished vehicles sitting at its plants awaiting supply constrained parts, which is part of the reason why the automaker’s new vehicle inventory has plummeted ahead of an expected ramp up in Q4. At the same time, The Blue Oval also revealed that its inflation-related supplier costs rose significantly during Q3, to the tune of $1 billion more than originally expected. Those revelations have had a major impact not only on the automaker and its customers, but also on Ford stock, which took a large hit on Wall Street today, according to Reuters.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO