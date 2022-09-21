Read full article on original website
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
Homes that recently were affordable are now well beyond the financial budgets of many of America’s potential home buyers.
Bonds are in the midst of the worst crash since 1949, and its set to unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says
The worst bond market decline since 1949 is set to disrupt the stock market, according to Bank of America. The bank said soaring interest rates will unwind the most crowded trades in the stock market, including long US tech. "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows...
Exclusive-Credit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in around seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.
moneyandmarkets.com
Avoid This Sector as the Fed Continues Its Aggressive Inflation Fight
I don’t do market forecasts. I build trading systems and look for profitable (and durable) trends to follow. Any hopes that inflation might break soon got thrown out the window this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August was much hotter than expected at 8.3% year over year. Even the core number, which excludes energy and food, came in at 6.3%.
Wayfair Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Watch for stabilizing earnings before jumping into the stock.
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
A crash of the US housing market is 'very unlikely' even as mortgage rates surge to 14-year highs
A US housing market crash is "very unlikely" even as mortgage rates surge, investment manager Louis Navellier said. Navellier pointed to a record high in home equity as reason to believe that any drop in the housing market will be nothing like 2008. While demand for homes has taken a...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Business Insider
What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
Home prices remain high despite record inflation and high mortgage rates. Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com, explains what home sellers can expect going forward and how buyers might be able to get a lower price.
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today
The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike spooked Carvana investors. Rising interest rates will result in higher spending costs for potential customers.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing As More People Apply For Home Loans
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% as of Sept. 22, up from last week when it averaged 6.02%. The 5-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.44%up from last week when it averaged 5.21%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.97%, up from last week when it averaged 4.93%.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America warns of new lows for S&P 500 as 'inflation shock ain't over'
The U.S. stock market is suffering one of its worst weeks this year as pessimism about the economy grows, and losses are likely to accelerate in the coming months against a backdrop of scorching-hot inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve. That's according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, who...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 20, 2022 | Rates brace for another jump
Mortgage rates have been elevated in...
CNBC
Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations
The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Takes Big Hit After Warning About Inflation, Shortages
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, FoMoCo currently has around 40,000-45,000 unfinished vehicles sitting at its plants awaiting supply constrained parts, which is part of the reason why the automaker’s new vehicle inventory has plummeted ahead of an expected ramp up in Q4. At the same time, The Blue Oval also revealed that its inflation-related supplier costs rose significantly during Q3, to the tune of $1 billion more than originally expected. Those revelations have had a major impact not only on the automaker and its customers, but also on Ford stock, which took a large hit on Wall Street today, according to Reuters.
