wbrc.com
Male suffers life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one man has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on September 24. Police said that officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley. Authorities said that a father was having a disagreement with his son, and he wanted the son to be removed from the home.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
alabamanews.net
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash
State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
Arrest made in March shooting that left 13-year-old dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that an arrest has been made in a March shooting where a 13-year-old boy was killed. Tadarius Rashard Hammond, 30, has been charged with the murder of Jaylon Palmore on March 5, 2022 in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue South. Hammond was already being […]
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
BPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at police
According to a post from the BPD, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley.
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
Shelby Reporter
Body of missing boater is recovered
PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
wbrc.com
State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
Two dead in Alabama house fire
Two Alabama residents died in a structure fire Tuesday, local fire officials reported. Clanton, Alabama, Fire Department and the Clanton Police Department responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. after a call had been made to 911 by a neighbor. “Upon arrival, a residential structure was found to be fully...
wvtm13.com
Hoover PD: Shots fired during road rage incident on Hwy. 280
HOOVER, Ala. — The Hoover Police Department is investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 280 on Thursday. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba confirmed two men engaged in alleged road rage while driving on the highway at about 10 a.m. Czeskleba said the men eventually pulled into a parking lot in the 6300 block of Hwy. 280, where one man pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other, hitting his vehicle. The gunman then fled the scene and is still at large.
Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 43rd Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham 911 received calls regarding a person down in the 4100 Block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire […]
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect sought in fatal Jefferson County hit-and-run
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was hit by a black Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Lock 17 Road around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle should have […]
WSFA
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
wvtm13.com
Calera PD: Woman found shot to death during welfare check, suspect in custody
CALERA, Ala. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting in Calera, Alabama Tuesday night. The Calera Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect in the shooting death of Lashondra Monique Wilder was apprehended in Jefferson County. The suspect, police said, is a family member of Wilder.
wvtm13.com
Head-on crash in Jefferson County leaves both drivers dead, child injured
WARRIOR, Ala. — A head-on collision in Jefferson County on Wednesday claimed the lives of both drivers and sent a child to the hospital, authorities said. Learn more in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to Corner School Road and Bankston Road in Warrior at about...
