Clanton, AL

wbrc.com

Male suffers life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one man has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on September 24. Police said that officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley. Authorities said that a father was having a disagreement with his son, and he wanted the son to be removed from the home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Body of missing boater is recovered

PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Two dead in Alabama house fire

Two Alabama residents died in a structure fire Tuesday, local fire officials reported. Clanton, Alabama, Fire Department and the Clanton Police Department responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. after a call had been made to 911 by a neighbor. “Upon arrival, a residential structure was found to be fully...
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover PD: Shots fired during road rage incident on Hwy. 280

HOOVER, Ala. — The Hoover Police Department is investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 280 on Thursday. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba confirmed two men engaged in alleged road rage while driving on the highway at about 10 a.m. Czeskleba said the men eventually pulled into a parking lot in the 6300 block of Hwy. 280, where one man pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other, hitting his vehicle. The gunman then fled the scene and is still at large.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 43rd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham 911 received calls regarding a person down in the 4100 Block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire […]
WSFA

Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect sought in fatal Jefferson County hit-and-run

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was hit by a black Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Lock 17 Road around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle should have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

