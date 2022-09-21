ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Wesneski's immaculate inning puts him in rare Cubs company

Hayden Wesneski takes pride in filling up the strike zone. The Cubs rookie said so after his last start against the Rockies, when he struck out seven in seven innings. "I think that’s just the best chance you have of staying here longest, is just filling it up," said Wesneski, who allowed a run and three hits vs. Colorado. "So that’s just part of my MO and who I’ve been.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

27 Years Ago This Fall, The Greatest Catch in Chicago Bears History! (Video)

The Chicago Bears aren't exactly a team known for decades of great wide receivers. Willie Gault was fun to watch during the 1985 Super Bowl season, Allen Robinson is terrific but never used correctly, and then there's this guy...Mike Pantazis. No jersey number, no stats to read off for you, just a killer ponytail and enough alcohol in him to do this.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Marlins begin 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (52-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-89, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series. Miami is 30-45 at home and 61-89 overall. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Esteban Quiroz
Person
Yan Gomes
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Rd#Wrc#P J
ESPN

Pirates to break slide in game against the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -110, Pirates -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh has gone 28-45 in home games and 55-96 overall. The Pirates are 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Red Sox come into matchup against the Yankees on losing streak

LINE: Yankees -169, Red Sox +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game losing streak, take on the New York Yankees. New York has a 54-22 record at home and a 92-58 record overall. The Yankees have gone 55-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Justin Fields reacts to Bears barely calling pass plays

While most of the NFL is moving toward modern pass-heavy offenses, the Chicago Bears appear to be going backward in that regard, allowing quarterback Justin Fields to attempt just 28 passes in the first two games of the season including just 11 in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy