Hayden Wesneski takes pride in filling up the strike zone. The Cubs rookie said so after his last start against the Rockies, when he struck out seven in seven innings. "I think that’s just the best chance you have of staying here longest, is just filling it up," said Wesneski, who allowed a run and three hits vs. Colorado. "So that’s just part of my MO and who I’ve been.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO