Business

Kristalina Georgieva
Christiane Amanpour
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
Sweden
Fortune

China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability

A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
The Associated Press

Sri Lankans describe abuse as Russian captives in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A group of Sri Lankans held captive by Russian forces in an agricultural factory in eastern Ukraine said Saturday that they were beaten and abused for months before escaping on foot as the Russians withdrew from the Kharkiv region this month. Recounting their ordeal to reporters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, one of the seven Sri Lankans said he was shot in the foot; another had his toenail ripped off and was slammed in the head with the butt of a rifle. Ukrainian officials described their treatment as torture. “Every day we were cleaning toilets and bathrooms,” Dilukshan Robertclive, one of the former captives, said in English. “Some days Russians came and beat our people, our Sri Lanka people.”
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’

Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
