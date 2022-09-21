Read full article on original website
Related
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides in Ukraine
African Union chairperson Macky Sall said Tuesday that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War,” alluding to the pressure mounting on the continent’s leaders to choose sides over the war in Ukraine. Many African countries depend heavily on grain imports...
World Bank president calls European energy problem ‘immense,’ says US should increase production
World Bank President David Malpass said in a radio interview on Sunday that Europe is experiencing an “immense” energy crisis and that the U.S. should increase its energy production to counteract the problem. “Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and natural gas and coal has become immense,” Malpass told...
Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms remains very slow - IMF
BEIRUT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms required to unlock relief funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains very slow, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what’s pushed aside
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In speech after speech, world leaders dwelled on the topic consuming this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting: Russia’s war in Ukraine. A few, like Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, prodded the world not to forget everything else. He, too, was quick to bring up...
China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability
A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
Growing threat from Russia and China will force UK to rip up years of military strategy, Liz Truss to warn
BRITAIN will rip up years of military strategy to prepare for threats from China and Russia, Liz Truss will tell the world today. The globe must pull together to end its reliance on authoritarian states, the PM will say, as she lays out her new foreign policy blueprint. It came...
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
Sri Lankans describe abuse as Russian captives in Ukraine
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A group of Sri Lankans held captive by Russian forces in an agricultural factory in eastern Ukraine said Saturday that they were beaten and abused for months before escaping on foot as the Russians withdrew from the Kharkiv region this month. Recounting their ordeal to reporters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, one of the seven Sri Lankans said he was shot in the foot; another had his toenail ripped off and was slammed in the head with the butt of a rifle. Ukrainian officials described their treatment as torture. “Every day we were cleaning toilets and bathrooms,” Dilukshan Robertclive, one of the former captives, said in English. “Some days Russians came and beat our people, our Sri Lanka people.”
Taking swipe at Russia, Macron says fence sitters need to wake up
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a modern day imperialism that was based on the law of the jungle and pleaded on Tuesday for neutral countries to stop being complicit by remaining silent about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’
Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
France and international partners announce plans to aid food production hit by Ukraine war
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France this week convened a meeting with partners including African nations, United Nations bodies and the European Union to urgently address the international food crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, said the French Elysee presidential palace.
Comments / 0