Shirley Ann Pfeiffer (pronounced Feye - Fer), age 84 of Nebraska City died September 22, 2022 at her home. Shirley was born April 27, 1938 in Nebraska City, the daughter of Theodore and Emma (Keen) Gieseking. After graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1956 she married Glen “Curly” Pfeiffer April 8, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Paul. They made their home southwest of Nebraska City to raise their family and were members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Shirley loved playing cards, camping, reading, needle working and spending time with her family. Shirley was well known as the “cake lady”, she baked and decorated wedding and birthday cakes. Survivors include her children, Rick Pfeiffer and fiancé, Karen Green of Columbus, Betty Kuehn and husband Rick of Eddyville, Lora Barrett and husband Kevin of Nebraska City, Larry Pfeiffer and wife Teresa of Avoca; grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Perrin, Matthew (fiancé Katie Risinger) Pfeiffer, Katie (Nick) Olson, Dillon Kuehn, Dustin Barrett, Travis Barrett, Justin (Stephanie) Pfeiffer, Derek (Brianna) Pfeiffer, Joshua (Cassie) Pfeiffer; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Pfeiffer, Rita Wenzel, Delores Ryan, Irene (Robert) Peterson and Rosemarie Pfeiffer; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Andrew and Theresa Pfeiffer; daughter in law, Kay Pfeiffer; brothers, Melvin and Merlyn Gieseking; sister, Kathryn Bottcher; many brothers in law and sisters in law.

