Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
‘Tight and getting tighter’: Lawrence only has roughly 500 lots available for residential development, city data shows
Lawrence’s annual inventory of available residential lots does not bear good news, with the city now calculating that it will be completely out of developable land in only about three years. That represents a notable decrease from the previous year, impacting the city’s affordable housing efforts as well as...
LJWORLD
Affordable housing complex in Baldwin can modernize nearly 40-year-old units; without ARPA aid, it would’ve taken another decade
Baldwin Retirement Apartment Complex Inc. may sound like the name of a retirement home, but it was actually the first affordable housing agency to appear in Baldwin City, and it’s the only one that’s a nonprofit today. BRAC was one of 14 county agencies to make the final...
LJWORLD
Kansas Supreme Court denies motion to rehear Eudora murder case; state says ‘tie vote’ was denial of justice
The Kansas Supreme Court has denied the state’s motion to reconsider the case of a Eudora woman whose murder conviction in Douglas County District Court was overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals. The woman, Carrody Buchhorn, was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder after 9-month-old Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz...
LJWORLD
Multimillion-dollar grant from CDC to fund new KU center to reduce youth violence in Kansas City
Thanks to a new federal grant, the University of Kansas is creating a new center to prevent youth violence in Kansas City. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $1.2 million a year through 2026 to fund the new center. The center will be led by Jomella Watson-Thompson, an associate professor in applied behavioral science.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
17 paintings stolen from Lawrence’s Art in the Park event; reward offered for their return
Organizers of Art in the Park were shocked Saturday morning to discover that a number of paintings had been stolen overnight from one of the festival participants at the annual event, and they are offering a reward for the return of the artwork. Maria Martin, president of the Lawrence Art...
LJWORLD
After restoring native plants at Black Jack, organizations will be bringing the prairie back to Prairie Park
Near the Robert Hall Pearson house at Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park just outside Baldwin City, visitors can now take in a sight that hasn’t been seen in decades — the return of native prairie grass. Restoring native prairie plants on the historic site is a project...
LJWORLD
Topeka officers were justified in man’s shooting death, DA says
TOPEKA — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to a report...
LJWORLD
Southern Illinois leader finalist for KU vice provost position in diversity, equity office
A vice chancellor for anti-racism and diversity at Southern Illinois University is the third candidate vying to lead the University of Kansas’ diversity and equity efforts. Paul Frazier will give a public presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Forum in Marvin Hall as part of KU’s interview process to fill the position of vice provost of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Sept. 25, 2022
Marcos Cruz Hernandez, 31, Lawrence, and Jennifer Anne Pellegrini, 54, Lawrence. Mason William Corliss, 32, Seneca, and Kristian Renee Ely, 24, Seneca. Jonathen Scott Base, 31, Lawrence, and Lindsay Hope Redden, 26, Lawrence. Clay Edward Weinaug, 31, Lawrence, and Ashley Nicole Hutton, 25, Lawrence. Cameren Allyn Green, 19, Lawrence, and...
LJWORLD
It has now been nearly 12 straight months of falling home sales in Lawrence, yet home prices continue to rise
Economists are infamous for making “on the one hand, but on the other hand” type of statements. I’m not an economist, but here’s my version for the Lawrence housing market: On the one hand there are plenty of signs of a Lawrence housing slowdown, but in the other hand, you had better still have a large wad of cash if you hope to buy a home here.
LJWORLD
Casey Ballard
The family of Casey Ballard Sr. of Lawrence, Kansas, is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Casey was vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, celebrating his wife's retirement, when he died suddenly after suffering a heart attack. He was 59 years young. The family is grateful for the care and compassion Casey received at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, where his organs were donated to help others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
Kansas soccer program pleased at season’s midway point but eager to find offense as Big 12 play heats up
Following back-to-back losses to open Big 12 Conference play last week, the Kansas women’s soccer team will enter the heart of its conference schedule still looking to break through. Kansas lost 1-0 to No. 12 TCU on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park and fell to Oklahoma State 2-0 earlier...
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball upends K-State in 5 sets in Manhattan
The Kansas volleyball team responded to the disappointment of a five-set loss to No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night by winning a five-set thriller on the road against their in-state rivals a few days later. In their first Big 12 road match of the season, the Jayhawks knocked off Kansas...
LJWORLD
Dan Koehler
Dan Edward Koehler, 82, died September 22, 2022, at home in Lawrence. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Wednesday, September 28 at Natoma Lutheran Cemetery in Natoma, KS.
LJWORLD
Nancy Nielsen
Private family services for Nancy Ellen Entwistle Nielsen, 65, Lawrence, will take place at a later date. She died September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Still Unbeaten: Kansas football tops Duke 35-27 to move to 4-0 on the season
In front of its first sellout crowd in three years, the Kansas football team improved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over previously unbeaten Duke on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win moved Kansas to 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and featured the Kansas offense...
LJWORLD
Clifford LaFrenz
Funeral service for Clifford R. LaFrenz, 77, Lawrence, will be at 10 a.m., Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25th same location. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
Ova Brizendine
Services for Ova M. Brizendine, 94, Bonner Springs/Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died September 23, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Career-best performance by Jalon Daniels spurs Kansas to home win against Duke
Jalon Daniels stood near the end zone staring at his right hand. The pinky unfurled first, then the ring finger, the middle and the index. He was counting touchdown passes, but he might as well have been counting victories. Kansas’ junior quarterback threw for career highs of 324 yards and...
Comments / 0