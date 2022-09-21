ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka officers were justified in man’s shooting death, DA says

TOPEKA — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to a report...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Southern Illinois leader finalist for KU vice provost position in diversity, equity office

A vice chancellor for anti-racism and diversity at Southern Illinois University is the third candidate vying to lead the University of Kansas’ diversity and equity efforts. Paul Frazier will give a public presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Forum in Marvin Hall as part of KU’s interview process to fill the position of vice provost of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Sept. 25, 2022

Marcos Cruz Hernandez, 31, Lawrence, and Jennifer Anne Pellegrini, 54, Lawrence. Mason William Corliss, 32, Seneca, and Kristian Renee Ely, 24, Seneca. Jonathen Scott Base, 31, Lawrence, and Lindsay Hope Redden, 26, Lawrence. Clay Edward Weinaug, 31, Lawrence, and Ashley Nicole Hutton, 25, Lawrence. Cameren Allyn Green, 19, Lawrence, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

It has now been nearly 12 straight months of falling home sales in Lawrence, yet home prices continue to rise

Economists are infamous for making “on the one hand, but on the other hand” type of statements. I’m not an economist, but here’s my version for the Lawrence housing market: On the one hand there are plenty of signs of a Lawrence housing slowdown, but in the other hand, you had better still have a large wad of cash if you hope to buy a home here.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Casey Ballard

The family of Casey Ballard Sr. of Lawrence, Kansas, is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Casey was vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, celebrating his wife's retirement, when he died suddenly after suffering a heart attack. He was 59 years young. The family is grateful for the care and compassion Casey received at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, where his organs were donated to help others.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LJWORLD

Kansas volleyball upends K-State in 5 sets in Manhattan

The Kansas volleyball team responded to the disappointment of a five-set loss to No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night by winning a five-set thriller on the road against their in-state rivals a few days later. In their first Big 12 road match of the season, the Jayhawks knocked off Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Dan Koehler

Dan Edward Koehler, 82, died September 22, 2022, at home in Lawrence. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Wednesday, September 28 at Natoma Lutheran Cemetery in Natoma, KS.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Nancy Nielsen

Private family services for Nancy Ellen Entwistle Nielsen, 65, Lawrence, will take place at a later date. She died September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Clifford LaFrenz

Funeral service for Clifford R. LaFrenz, 77, Lawrence, will be at 10 a.m., Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25th same location. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Ova Brizendine

Services for Ova M. Brizendine, 94, Bonner Springs/Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died September 23, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy