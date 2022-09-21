ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Former Lawrence police officer is under investigation for sexually biased policing while working for sheriff’s office and LPD

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Topeka officers were justified in man’s shooting death, DA says

TOPEKA — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to a report...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others

Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
LEAWOOD, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Emergency Management to host training exercise involving multiple agencies at Youth Sports Complex

Douglas County Emergency Management will host a full-scale training exercise Friday in Lawrence. The purpose of the exercise, which will involve multiple agencies, is for emergency personnel to practice hazardous materials and patient-handling procedures. The exercise, which will simulate a transportation-related hazardous materials incident, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mccabe
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Grateful for vaccine clinic

I wanted to express my appreciation to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health for its drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic. I was recently able to get my third booster quite quickly by simply bringing my insurance information and my vaccinations records. An efficient and well-organized staff creating a professional atmosphere and a fabulous...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Classified staff union says ‘staffing crisis,’ including 50 paraeducator vacancies, is affecting Lawrence students

The Lawrence school district currently has 85 classified staff vacancies, and the union representing classified employees says the district needs to take immediate action to address understaffing that is directly affecting students. A couple dozen members of the union representing classified staff, Personnel Association of Lawrence-Communication Workers of America (PAL-CWA),...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence

Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Don’t extend Wakarusa

In reference to the Wakarusa Drive project, why waste millions on a road that is not needed or wanted? Kasold Drive is already there. Redo the intersection, add a traffic signal and save millions. Give us taxpayers a break. Quit wasting our money. Robert Lemon,. Lawrence. Welcome to the new...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Police#Violent Crime
LJWORLD

Liberty Memorial Central, Eudora school district’s culinary program receive funds from school supply drive

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers presented two Douglas County schools with checks totaling $6,000 this week to purchase school supplies and support other efforts. Liberty Memorial Central Middle School sixth grade teacher Laura Burris received $1,000 for her classroom, according to a news release from the treasurer’s office. The Eudora school district received $5,000 to make improvements to its outdoor culinary classroom and pay for other supplies.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LJWORLD

KU Med Center gets nearly $27M grant from National Institutes of Health

The University of Kansas Medical Center on Wednesday announced that it received a five-year, nearly $27 million grant from the National Institutes of Health that will fund the Frontiers Clinical and Translational Science Institute at KU. While this grant is awarded to KU and administered through KU Medical Center, it represents a far-reaching regional initiative with principal investigators at both KU Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Kansas City, a news release Wednesday from KU said.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

After recent declines, enrollment in Lawrence school district holds steady compared to last year

Recently completed counts show that enrollment in the Lawrence school district has held steady from last school year to this school year. According to the district’s enrollment report, which is completed on Sept. 20 of each year, total enrollment in the district dropped by one student from last school year to this school year, from 10,975 to 10,974 students. The count represents a departure from trends in recent years, where the district was losing a few hundred students annually.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy