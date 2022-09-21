Former Lawrence police officer is under investigation for sexually biased policing while working for sheriff’s office and LPD

Read full article on original website
Topeka officers were justified in man’s shooting death, DA says
TOPEKA — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to a report...
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others
Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
Sheriff’s deputy reprimanded for using Taser on boy with autism who was restrained
TOPEKA — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
Kansas Supreme Court denies motion to rehear Eudora murder case; state says ‘tie vote’ was denial of justice
The Kansas Supreme Court has denied the state’s motion to reconsider the case of a Eudora woman whose murder conviction in Douglas County District Court was overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals. The woman, Carrody Buchhorn, was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder after 9-month-old Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz...
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
Douglas County Emergency Management to host training exercise involving multiple agencies at Youth Sports Complex
Douglas County Emergency Management will host a full-scale training exercise Friday in Lawrence. The purpose of the exercise, which will involve multiple agencies, is for emergency personnel to practice hazardous materials and patient-handling procedures. The exercise, which will simulate a transportation-related hazardous materials incident, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to...
Multimillion-dollar grant from CDC to fund new KU center to reduce youth violence in Kansas City
Thanks to a new federal grant, the University of Kansas is creating a new center to prevent youth violence in Kansas City. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $1.2 million a year through 2026 to fund the new center. The center will be led by Jomella Watson-Thompson, an associate professor in applied behavioral science.
Letter to the editor: Grateful for vaccine clinic
I wanted to express my appreciation to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health for its drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic. I was recently able to get my third booster quite quickly by simply bringing my insurance information and my vaccinations records. An efficient and well-organized staff creating a professional atmosphere and a fabulous...
Classified staff union says ‘staffing crisis,’ including 50 paraeducator vacancies, is affecting Lawrence students
The Lawrence school district currently has 85 classified staff vacancies, and the union representing classified employees says the district needs to take immediate action to address understaffing that is directly affecting students. A couple dozen members of the union representing classified staff, Personnel Association of Lawrence-Communication Workers of America (PAL-CWA),...
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
Letter to the editor: Don’t extend Wakarusa
In reference to the Wakarusa Drive project, why waste millions on a road that is not needed or wanted? Kasold Drive is already there. Redo the intersection, add a traffic signal and save millions. Give us taxpayers a break. Quit wasting our money. Robert Lemon,. Lawrence. Welcome to the new...
Douglas County leaders hear update on ARPA disbursements so far, approve budget to repair courthouse elevator
Douglas County leaders on Wednesday were briefed on the status of American Rescue Plan Act funding disbursements so far, as well as a new procedure for awardees who need to report changes to their ARPA project scopes or budgets. The Douglas County Commission heard a presentation on the topic at...
Liberty Memorial Central, Eudora school district’s culinary program receive funds from school supply drive
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers presented two Douglas County schools with checks totaling $6,000 this week to purchase school supplies and support other efforts. Liberty Memorial Central Middle School sixth grade teacher Laura Burris received $1,000 for her classroom, according to a news release from the treasurer’s office. The Eudora school district received $5,000 to make improvements to its outdoor culinary classroom and pay for other supplies.
City leaders pull back from idea of limiting general public comment, voice support for new decorum rules
In a reversal from their previous direction, city leaders have pulled back on the idea of limiting general public comment as a way to make their meetings more efficient, but continue to support adding more specific decorum rules. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission continued its...
Federal grant will help KU create new national education center to improve schools for students with disabilities
The University of Kansas has received a $10 million federal grant to create a new national education center that focuses on improving conditions for students with disabilities. KU will use the five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create the National Center on Inclusion Toward Rightful Presence. The...
Baldwin City to ask voters for additional half-cent sales tax to rehab brick streets
The Baldwin City government will ask city residents to approve on the November ballot an additional half cent of sales tax authority to be used to rehabilitate brick streets in its historic district. Baldwin City Mayor Casey Simoneau said that the City Council in June approved placing the sales tax...
KU Med Center gets nearly $27M grant from National Institutes of Health
The University of Kansas Medical Center on Wednesday announced that it received a five-year, nearly $27 million grant from the National Institutes of Health that will fund the Frontiers Clinical and Translational Science Institute at KU. While this grant is awarded to KU and administered through KU Medical Center, it represents a far-reaching regional initiative with principal investigators at both KU Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Kansas City, a news release Wednesday from KU said.
After recent declines, enrollment in Lawrence school district holds steady compared to last year
Recently completed counts show that enrollment in the Lawrence school district has held steady from last school year to this school year. According to the district’s enrollment report, which is completed on Sept. 20 of each year, total enrollment in the district dropped by one student from last school year to this school year, from 10,975 to 10,974 students. The count represents a departure from trends in recent years, where the district was losing a few hundred students annually.
Art in the Park, St. John’s Oktoberfest and more Lawrence events this weekend
It’s an event-packed weekend in Lawrence, with book launches, historical remembrances, live theater, free music lessons, two days of Art in the Park, St. John’s Oktoberfest, Haskell’s fall powwow and more:. Sept. 22. • The Raven Book Store’s 35th anniversary celebration continues with a book launch for...
