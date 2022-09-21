Read full article on original website
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Do You Know About the Hidden Cafe on the Rail Trail?
I can’t tell you how many times over the past few months somebody has mentioned that they got great pizza right on the Rail Trail in Rosendale. I saw one of my chef friends mention it on Facebook a couple of months ago, and another friend was talking about it just the other day. They both were raving about the food, especially the pizza. What is this mysterious hidden pizza place?
Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston
If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
Is There a Reason Why This Hudson Valley Business is Closed on Mondays?
Like most football fans I dedicate a few days a week to sitting in front of the TV watching football. I love that there are games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, three of my favorite days of the week...LOL! I've always said to properly watch football games you need to have the right food, right?
Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”
Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party always truly never started here till well past midnight (bar would always be open until 4am).
Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot
It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
Humongous 4 Day Music Festival Coming to the Catskills
Now that fall is here, I guess it’s the end of the big music festivals for a while. Or is it? I’m happy to say it’s not. There is a huge music festival coming to the Catskills next week, and it’s going to be awesome. And I’m talking about all different genres of music. Something for everyone.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
Rocky Horror Star Appearing at Anniversary Screening in Sugarloaf
If I say "Let’s Do the Time Warp", would you know what I’m talking about? There are a lot of people who would know that I’m talking about The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Time Warp was a song from the show, and it became a minor rock radio hit. That’s pretty much all I really knew about The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Until I met Jan. Jan was a rather quiet girl, but when it came to Rocky Horror, she became a different person.
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY
Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date
It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
These Famous People Haunt the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, in Tarrytown NY
Fall is upon us, and so is Spooky Season. Frankly, if you asked the candy company, Spooky Season started early August. But the weather is getting cooler, the trees are starting to change, night creeps upon us a little earlier. We've talked a lot about haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley, but how would it feel to truly walk among some of history's finest figures of the last several centuries?
Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley
What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
Mystery Surrounding Beautiful Missing Bird Deepens
The Ganley-Waterman family recently received an unexpected visitor in their backyard: a blue parakeet. Catching it was the easy part; Bethany Ganley-Waterman shared that her stepdaughter simply held out her hand and the bird gamely allowed itself to be picked up. The struggle, however, has been finding where the missing bird came from. The sad likely answer is apparently all-to-common in the Hudson Valley.
3 Mexican Restaurants Reportedly Closed in New Paltz This Year
Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.
“Fantastic” Free Public Gym Announced in Rosendale, NY Sparks Debate
Big news out of Rosendale, NY: a new cutting-edge outdoor fitness space is set to be unveiled. Not everyone is happy about it, though. Here are the details. "The fitness court at the Rosendale Rec Center is coming along!" said a recent Facebook post by the Rosendale Town Hall. "Ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday September 27th at 10 am." The colorful and expansive space boasts "seven fitness zones [that] offer hundreds of exercises" for a functional, full-body workouts. The park also features art from local photographer John Fischer. Reactions were mixed.
Spend a Night in This Cemetery Schoolhouse for Spooky Season
Just in time for Spooky Season, we found the perfect Airbnb getaway to cozy up while getting the chance to spend a night in a former cemetery schoolhouse. Located in Hudson, NY, this Airbnb looks to be a great getaway for you Halloween lovers. This Airbnb is hosted by Laura Ann. Laura Ann is an artist, and has been featured on FYI Channel's "Tiny House Hunting."
