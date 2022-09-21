ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

unm.edu

UNM professors recognize, fight against malnutrition in New Mexico

It’s about making a week of awareness into a daily practice. University of New Mexico Nutrition and Dietetics professors Diana Gonzales-Pacheco and Debbie Luffey are fighting against malnutrition in New Mexico. Malnutrition is defined as a situation in which the body doesn't get enough nutrients, vitamins or minerals. Often...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

Headlines for September 23, 2022

ABQ Journal - UNM’s Iranian Student Association organizes candlelight vigil. The Santa Fe New Mexican - The Queen of the Adriatic receives UNM. Los Alamos Daily Post - Havemann: We Need More Houses For Sale — But Without Selling the Town. Los Alamos Reporter- We Need More Houses...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

UNM School of Public Administration hopes to attract public service interest with new undergraduate minor

A new undergraduate program designed to introduce students to the field of public service will be offered next year at the School of Public Administration (SPA) at The University of New Mexico. The new undergraduate minor in public service, created in collaboration with The Volcker Alliance, is designed to inspire and prepare college students to serve their communities and nation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

Lobo Advisory – 9.24.2022

Lobo Advisory – 9.24.2022, 4:58 a.m.: Carjacking at Central & Princeton near Pearl Hall. Three Hispanic males including one with a black handgun forced the victim out of the vehicle. The suspects stole a 2007 black Lexus and left westbound on Central Ave. If you have any information regarding...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

Blaha Degler named as LAII Mexico Studies chair

The Latin American and Iberian Institute (LAII) at The University of New Mexico has welcomed Barbara Blaha Degler as the incoming Mexico Studies chair. This position was jointly established by UNM and the Fulbright-García Robles program as part of a four-year agreement between the LAII and COMEXUS, the U.S.-Mexico Commission for Educational and Cultural Exchange.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

NMiF discusses leaked report in Sen. Ivey-Soto harassment accusations, and Mark Ronchetti's call for an abortion referendum

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel talks through new revelations surrounding State Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto and accusations of sexual misconduct. Plus, the panel debates Republican nominee for Governor Mark Ronchetti’s call for a referendum on abortion. And our panelists look ahead to the upcoming 2023 legislative session where some key lawmakers have already signaled a willingness to raise alcohol taxes statewide.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

