An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
unm.edu
UNM professors recognize, fight against malnutrition in New Mexico
It’s about making a week of awareness into a daily practice. University of New Mexico Nutrition and Dietetics professors Diana Gonzales-Pacheco and Debbie Luffey are fighting against malnutrition in New Mexico. Malnutrition is defined as a situation in which the body doesn't get enough nutrients, vitamins or minerals. Often...
unm.edu
Headlines for September 23, 2022
ABQ Journal - UNM’s Iranian Student Association organizes candlelight vigil. The Santa Fe New Mexican - The Queen of the Adriatic receives UNM. Los Alamos Daily Post - Havemann: We Need More Houses For Sale — But Without Selling the Town. Los Alamos Reporter- We Need More Houses...
unm.edu
UNM School of Public Administration hopes to attract public service interest with new undergraduate minor
A new undergraduate program designed to introduce students to the field of public service will be offered next year at the School of Public Administration (SPA) at The University of New Mexico. The new undergraduate minor in public service, created in collaboration with The Volcker Alliance, is designed to inspire and prepare college students to serve their communities and nation.
unm.edu
Lobo Advisory – 9.24.2022
Lobo Advisory – 9.24.2022, 4:58 a.m.: Carjacking at Central & Princeton near Pearl Hall. Three Hispanic males including one with a black handgun forced the victim out of the vehicle. The suspects stole a 2007 black Lexus and left westbound on Central Ave. If you have any information regarding...
unm.edu
Blaha Degler named as LAII Mexico Studies chair
The Latin American and Iberian Institute (LAII) at The University of New Mexico has welcomed Barbara Blaha Degler as the incoming Mexico Studies chair. This position was jointly established by UNM and the Fulbright-García Robles program as part of a four-year agreement between the LAII and COMEXUS, the U.S.-Mexico Commission for Educational and Cultural Exchange.
unm.edu
NMiF discusses leaked report in Sen. Ivey-Soto harassment accusations, and Mark Ronchetti's call for an abortion referendum
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel talks through new revelations surrounding State Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto and accusations of sexual misconduct. Plus, the panel debates Republican nominee for Governor Mark Ronchetti’s call for a referendum on abortion. And our panelists look ahead to the upcoming 2023 legislative session where some key lawmakers have already signaled a willingness to raise alcohol taxes statewide.
unm.edu
Iranian Student Association presents candlelight vigil in honor of Mahsa Amini
The University of New Mexico Iranian Student Association is joining a worldwide tribute to the life of Mahsa Amini, with a candlelight vigil Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. It will take place in front of the UNM Bookstore. On Sept. 13, 2022, Mahsa Amini was stopped by the ‘morality...
