Overturning Roe sends approval of U.S. Supreme Court plummeting, Marquette poll finds

By Erik Gunn
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Jim Small/Arizona Mirror)

On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that overturned a national right to abortion, public approval of the court has fallen dramatically and stayed there, a new national poll from Marquette Law School finds.

In the new survey, 40% of respondents said they approved of how the court was doing its job while 60% said they disapproved.

The survey also found that 61% of those surveyed opposed the June 24 high court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade , the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion in all 50 states.

“I think it very clearly drives this shift in views of the court,” Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said of the ruling striking down Roe. Franklin spoke in an interview posted on the law school’s YouTube channel .

The new survey is the 10th national Marquette Law School Poll focusing on the U.S. Supreme Court. The new survey polled 1,448 adults and was conducted online Sept. 7-14. It has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

Approval of the court has been falling in the last two years, and has now almost completely flipped. In a September 2020 poll, 66% of those surveyed said they approved of the court, while 33% disapproved. The last survey to register a net positive approval took place in March 2022, when 54% said they approved of how the court was handling its job and 45% disapproved.

The court’s approval went under water just after a draft was leaked in May of the pending abortion ruling in the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In the Marquette poll’s May 9-19 survey, 44% of respondents said they approved of the court’s work and 55% said they disapproved.

With the July 5-12 survey, the first after the decision itself, the gap grew wider: 38% said they approved of the court and 61% disapproved. Those numbers changed only slightly with the new survey, Franklin said.

In addition to losing public approval, the court has also lost public confidence, according to the Marquette poll. In the new survey, 30% said they had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the court, while 36% said they had “very little” confidence or “none at all.”

In September 2019, when the first Marquette national survey on the court was conducted, 37% said they were confident and 20% not confident in the court, Franklin said. In the new survey, confidence fell by 7 points, but “not confident” increased by 16 points, he observed.

In addition to the overall negative shift in views of the court, the new poll also found a sharper partisan division. Among Republicans in the survey, 65% said they approved and 34% disapproved. Among Democrats, 24% said they approved and 76% disapproved, while 35% of independents approved and 66% disapproved.

“Partisan differences are larger than they used to be,” Franklin said. In the July 2021 survey, when 60% approved and 40% disapproved, “there was very little partisan difference.”

The Wisconsin Examiner, like the Idaho Capital Sun, is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

The post Overturning Roe sends approval of U.S. Supreme Court plummeting, Marquette poll finds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 55

Vicki Johnson
2d ago

what Supreme Court all they do now is not law they do what they want so women start walking two steps behind that is next after your body and you read it here first

Reply(2)
10
Kpay
1d ago

Worst and most Dangerous Supreme Court ever! We must have Term limits and if they continue to vote down party lines, then we Americans should Elect Them by popular vote.

Reply
6
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Idaho Capital Sun

