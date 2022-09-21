ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine to host inaugural bake-off

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a saying that a bad day spent baking is better than a good day doing anything else. Next month, Cincinnati Magazine is hosting its first ever bake-off. Cincinnati Magazine events manager Cecilia Rose shared details while Soul Secrets baker Camaya Holloway does a chess pie demo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport Oktoberfest offers beer, brats, and fun

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Newport's Oktoberfest has kicked off. The festival started Friday and runs through Sunday. It's down at Festival Park in front of Newport on the Levee. You can enjoy a lot of different types of beers, brats, and live music. There's a big tent set up in...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

New brewery opens in downtown Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local brewing company is celebrating its grand opening. The Lebanon Brewing Company opened its doors Friday afternoon. It's located in downtown Lebanon on W. Silver Street. The brewery was built in a decommissioned fire station. It offers beer and hard seltzer-crafted cocktails. The taproom is...
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo already working on its Festival of Lights

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is just starting to see the first glimpse of fall but the Cincinnati Zoo is already working on its Festival of Lights. Employees and volunteers will string four million LED lights throughout the Zoo. They begin their work in August when it feels nothing like the winter wonderland that it will become.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace

WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wraps up

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wrapped up Saturday night. From rock music Friday to country Saturday, artists broke out acoustic guitars and string instruments for a night filled with great music. The line up included Rachel Holt, Neon Circus, and Granger Smith.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

