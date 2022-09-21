Read full article on original website
WKRC
New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine to host inaugural bake-off
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a saying that a bad day spent baking is better than a good day doing anything else. Next month, Cincinnati Magazine is hosting its first ever bake-off. Cincinnati Magazine events manager Cecilia Rose shared details while Soul Secrets baker Camaya Holloway does a chess pie demo.
WKRC
Volunteers join Hamilton mother's search party to find missing daughter
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Volunteers joined family members Sunday in a search for a local woman who's been missing for nine months. Kara Hyde, 23, disappeared from Hamilton in December. Hyde's mother organized the search at Crawford Woods Sunday morning. If you want to help, go to the "Find Kara...
WKRC
Newport Oktoberfest offers beer, brats, and fun
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Newport's Oktoberfest has kicked off. The festival started Friday and runs through Sunday. It's down at Festival Park in front of Newport on the Levee. You can enjoy a lot of different types of beers, brats, and live music. There's a big tent set up in...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
WKRC
Largest comic expo in Cincinnati underway at Duke Energy Center, 25,000 fans expected
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 12th annual Cincinnati Comic Expo is underway at Duke Energy Convention Center over the weekend. Organizers say they expect around 25,000 fans to visit throughout Saturday and Sunday. Guests can enjoy the best in comics, graphic novels, games, and more. Some of the notable guest celebrities...
WKRC
New brewery opens in downtown Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local brewing company is celebrating its grand opening. The Lebanon Brewing Company opened its doors Friday afternoon. It's located in downtown Lebanon on W. Silver Street. The brewery was built in a decommissioned fire station. It offers beer and hard seltzer-crafted cocktails. The taproom is...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Strunk has been through a lot, but he's still a very happy pup!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Strunk has been through a lot, but that doesn't stop him from living his best life!. The eight-month-old puppy unfortunately had two broken back legs that have healed incorrectly, which affects the way he walks. The shelter's medical team is keeping an eye on him and determining...
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WKRC
17th Annual Vision Walk kicked off, raised money for eye disease research
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 300 people turned out for the 17th Annual Vision Walk Saturday morning. The Foundation Fighting Blindness hosts the Vision Walk each year, raising money to find cures for eye disease. The walk took place at Theodore Berry Friendship Park just east of Sawyer Point. The Foundation...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo already working on its Festival of Lights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is just starting to see the first glimpse of fall but the Cincinnati Zoo is already working on its Festival of Lights. Employees and volunteers will string four million LED lights throughout the Zoo. They begin their work in August when it feels nothing like the winter wonderland that it will become.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
WKRC
Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace
WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
WKRC
Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wraps up
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wrapped up Saturday night. From rock music Friday to country Saturday, artists broke out acoustic guitars and string instruments for a night filled with great music. The line up included Rachel Holt, Neon Circus, and Granger Smith.
WKRC
Cincinnati Health Department warns against eating wild mushrooms after several sickened
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a warning from the Cincinnati Health Department about eating wild mushrooms: Don't do it. Health officials report several people have gotten sick from eating highly toxic mushrooms. They were foraged from a public area. The health department says to never eat wild mushrooms. If anyone's eaten...
