Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Jay Pharoah does impressions - and the weather - on Good Morning Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can have some good laughs Sept. 23 - 24 at the Liberty Funny Bone. But first, Jay Pharoah did a number of his impressions and the weather on Good Morning Cincinnati.
WKRC
Local wedding vendors step up after dozens of brides left without photographer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some local vendors are stepping up to the plate after dozens of brides were left without someone to capture their special day. For weeks, Lauren Castner watched online as dozens of brides shared their concerns about their photographer no longer being able to work. "My immediate thought...
WKRC
Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
WKRC
Cincinnati Health Department warns against eating wild mushrooms after several sickened
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a warning from the Cincinnati Health Department about eating wild mushrooms: Don't do it. Health officials report several people have gotten sick from eating highly toxic mushrooms. They were foraged from a public area. The health department says to never eat wild mushrooms. If anyone's eaten...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
New Orleans has become homicide capital of country, Cincinnati ranks high
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - New Orleans now has the highest homicide rate per capita in the United States, and Cincinnati ranks high in another study, as well. One crime watchdog says he isn't at all surprised that New Orleans is in the top spot since it has experienced a dramatic increase in violence over the past three years.
WKRC
1 dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday evening, and police are on the hunt for a car. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue around 6 p.m. Police said a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times in front of a market in the area.
WKRC
Butler County 'Silent Watch' raises awareness about mental illness, suicide among veterans
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A poignant display Wednesday in Butler County will raise awareness about suicide among veterans. The Butler County Veterans Service Commission organized a "Silent Watch" at the intersection of High and Veterans Streets in Hamilton. Starting at 7 a.m. volunteers stood watch over an empty casket. More...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of woman who died in local motel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for the family of a homeless woman who died this week in a local motel. Thirty-four-year-old Casey Swinegar was found on Wednesday at the Rest Inn Motel on Central Parkway. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for relatives to give her a proper burial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Study examines possible pain treatment for patients with arthritis in their knees
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local sports medicine specialists are sharing research, they say, will help your knees. A study looked at what may and may not work for you if you have osteoarthritis of the knee. It was specifically looking at viscosupplementation, or using injections of hyaluronic acid (HA) to see...
WKRC
Man dies in Mt. Airy crash
MT. AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a crash in Mt. Airy Friday night. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near W North Bend Road around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 51-year-old Douglass Brooks, Jr. was driving north when he lost control of the vehicle.
WKRC
Blue Ash Police looking for man they say stole packages from retirement home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are asking for help finding a suspected thief. They say the man was able to get into a retirement center and steal packages. Detectives say the door was locked, but the man waited until an unsuspecting person entered the building and he followed them inside.
WKRC
Student says he feared for life during fake active shooter threat at Princeton High School
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of students are going home safely Friday night after a frightening school day. At 10:15 a.m., a terrifying 911 call sent the Tri-State into a frenzy. DISPATCHER: He’s saying he’s at Princeton High School and there’s an active shooter. CALLER REPORTING ACTIVE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly stealing beer, swinging butcher knife at man inside UDF
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing beer and swinging a butcher knife at another man inside a United Dairy Farmers in Springdale. Officers responded to the UDF on Springfield Pike and Kemper Road Tuesday for a report of a man waving a knife at customers.
WKRC
No mail delivery for months on local street following postal worker dog attack
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's been months since residents on Clinton Springs Lane in Avondale have had mail delivered to their homes. The postal service stopped going there after a mail carrier was attacked by a dog. It’s now become a growing headache for the locals. “I just wish...
WKRC
Police say passenger in Villa Hills crash has died
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has died days after a crash in Villa Hills. Police say Rosemary Newberry, 82, passed away Wednesday. Police say a driver was headed south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road when the vehicle went off of the road Saturday afternoon. It ran over a large piece of wood or a pole that was in the grass.
WKRC
Police: Reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are a hoax
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Numerous law enforcement agencies were called to Princeton High School for a report of an active shooter but Sharonville Police say it was a hoax. All students are safe and accounted for, say Princeton officials. Numerous emergency crews were called to the school at about 10:15...
WKRC
Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
WKRC
Thousands missing out on over $40 billion in unclaimed funds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are thousands of people all over the Tri-State and across the country missing out on more than $40 billion in cold hard cash. And they haven't the slightest idea. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, 1 in 10 people has unclaimed property and...
WKRC
Details announced for funeral of Indiana officer killed in line of duty
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer is being laid to rest after she was fatally shot in the line of duty. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot during a traffic stop in August. Officer Burton was taken off life support at the beginning of September and moved to hospice. She survived a few more weeks before passing on Sept. 18.
WKRC
Man accused of shooting 2 at the Banks held on $400,000 bond
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A suspect in a shooting at the Banks appeared in court Friday. Police say 24-year-old Kyle Phillips opened fire on four victims in August, injuring two of them. It happened on Freedom Way, right in front of the Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Phillips faces four counts of...
Comments / 0