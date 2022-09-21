ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

11 all-time favorite TV sitcom dads

By Erin Rosas
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5huE_0i4kOVPX00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The formula for a TV sitcom dad includes goofy one-liners that make their kids cringe, actions filled with good intentions yet cause a major uproar, and surprisingly helpful advice when quirky nonsense is expected.

With the Fall TV lineup just announced, let’s take a look at some of the most prominent dads in TV sitcom history:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8NpT_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Danny Tanner from “Full House”

Bob Saget will forever be remembered as the iconic TV dad Danny Tanner on the popular sitcom “Full House.” Saget’s character was the ultimate dad as he raised his three girls, after the death of his wife, in San Francisco along with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his childhood friend (Dave Coulier). Saget’s portrayal was relatable and heartfelt as he constantly gave helpful advice to his children as they grew up.

A look back at ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget’s career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0GYr_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: Fox Broadcasting/Hutton Archive/Getty Images

Al Bundy from “Married With Children”

Ed O’Neill was perfect as the grumpy and disdainful father Al Bundy in the 1987 sitcom “Married With Children.” His “can’t be bothered” attitude often ruled the episode as his kids’ bad behavior proved to be a difficult task to take on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIVZ8_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: ABC Network

Phil Dunphy from “Modern Family”

Phil Dunphy from the show “Modern Family” was the definition of a “Dorky Dad,” with his overenthusiastic energy and naive nature. For 11 seasons, Dunphy was the embarrassing dad with sincere intentions who often let the point of a conversation go straight over his head, but he always created a safe space for his kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMG5A_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: Lorimar Studios/Warner Bros. Studios

Carl Winslow from “Family Matters”

Reginald VelJohnson brought Chicago police officer Carl Winslow from the 1989 sitcom ” Family Matters” to life. He was stern with his kids and often got into disputes with his wife, however, his behavior made the character relatable as VelJohnson brought reality into the role. In addition, comedy ensued when he had to deal with his pesky neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlLlj_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: 20th Television

Hank Hill from “King of the Hill”

The animated sitcom “King of the Hill” created multiple popular characters, but the dad Hank Hill was the main protagonist who had many quotable angry one-liners. Hill showcased his hard-working nature and his love for his dog Lady Bird. His conservative personality correlated to the fictional small town of Arlene, Texas where the family lived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yIvm_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: 20th Television

Hal from “Malcolm in the Middle”

Before Bryan Cranston became the hardcore character in “Breaking Bad,” he played Hal the immature father to three sons on the TV sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” Hal’s well-meaning intentions never went according to plan and his wife, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), let him know of his failed attempts. Hal found himself in many situational comedy moments that made him a unique sitcom dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9U0y_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: ABC Press

Louis Huang from “Fresh Off the Boat”

Randall Park plays jokester dad Louis Huang in the sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.” Huang has a relaxed demeanor which is apparent in his parenting style. His wife Jessica Huang (Constance Wu) stated in an episode “My husband is a good man. He believes in the good of people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Mi9_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: ABC Photo Archives

Ray Campbell from “Sister, Sister”

Ray Campbell was the 90s overprotective dad we didn’t know we needed. Portrayed by Tim Reid, Campbell made his feeling known to his adopted daughter Tamera, along with her twin sister Tia, throughout the show’s five-year run. His tough love approach yielded growth among the girls while allowing them to learn life’s many lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ki9FT_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: Warner Bros. Television

George Lopez from “George Lopez”

George Lopez knew how to create a balanced dad who made deprecating jokes to everyone around him while teaching his kids valuable lessons. Lopez’s skills as a stand-up comic were clearly utilized in this character along with both English and Spanish catchphrases that left a mark in the sitcom world.

George Lopez Teams Up with Burrito Stop for New Taco Option
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43s2BJ_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: CBS via Getty Images

Mike Brady from “The Brady Bunch”

A unique situation created the foundation for the character of Mike Brady (Robert Reed) who came together with his wife Carol (Florence Henderson) to raise six children. From 1969 to 1974, Mike was the dad that kids ran from school to their TV sets to witness. In one episode he was named “Father of the Year” by a local newspaper, establishing one reason why he made the list of favorite sitcom dads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WW7UD_0i4kOVPX00
Courtesy: CBS via Getty Images

Maxwell Sheffield from “The Nanny”

Mr. Sheffield! The Nanny presented laughs and entertainment in the 90s with the character of Maxwell Sheffield showing major growth as a father. Once Mr. Sheffield meets and falls in love with his Nanny (Fran Drescher) his fun-loving and quirky side came out with his kids.

For the latest updates on local news, entertainment, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Sergeant fired after internal investigation into suicide of Chad Isaak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A sergeant with the North Dakota State Penitentiary (NDSP) was fired Thursday after an internal investigation determined he violated department policy by failing to perform proper cell checks on Chad Isaak the evening of his death. Isaak died by suicide the evening of July 31st after his cellmate found him hanging in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Woman who brought raccoon to North Dakota bar is charged

MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence and […]
MADDOCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TVLine

Reboot Recap: An Awkward Family Reunion of Sorts — Plus, Grade the Hulu Comedy's First 3 Episodes

Hulu’s Reboot, which released its first three episodes on Tuesday, goes full meta as it pokes fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot beloved shows of yesteryear. In Episode 1, edgy writer Hannah (played by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom) gets the greenlight from Hulu to revive the fictional early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up, about a blended family caught in wacky scenarios each week. The series, we’re told, originally ended after star Sterling Reed (Schmigadoon‘s Keegan-Michael Key) quit to pursue a serious acting career, and the cast hasn’t seen each other since. Leading lady Bree Marie Jensen (Kidding‘s Judy Greer) left the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Ray Campbell
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Tia
Person
George Lopez
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Constance Wu
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros

The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match.  Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
MOVIES
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Quantum Leap’ reboot series leaves critics split down the middle

The long-awaited reboot of Quantum Leap has arrived on NBC, but the reviews only further the mystery as they are firmly divided. It stars none of the original cast from the 1998 series, with former star John Bakula explaining how difficult a decision it was to turn down the series reboot. Instead, it has a new face in Raymond Lee, joined by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson, and Mason Alexander Park. Lee’s had bit-part roles in comedy series like Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Modern Family.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Walt Disney Television#Getty Images Danny Tanner#Abc
KX News

9-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Highway 23

NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west […]
NEW TOWN, ND
Variety

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Returning for Netflix Sequel ‘Axel Foley’

Eddie Murphy is reuniting with his original “Beverly Hills Cop” co-stars — Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot — for the upcoming sequel, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” Netflix picked up the rights in 2019 to release the next “Beverly Hills Cop” movie, which is currently in production. “Axel Foley” is the fourth installment in the hit action-comedy franchise, following 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop,” 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” and 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop III.” For the fourquel, producers opted to ditch the roman numerals and instead name the film after Murphy’s fish-out-of-water character, a Detroit police officer who...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KX News

Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over

UPDATE – 9/21, 3:30 P.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The vehicle that rolled over in Bismarck that shut down part of Century Ave on Tuesday was driven by a juvenile, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police called, serious injuries. The youth’s condition is not known […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy