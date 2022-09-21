Read full article on original website
Legendary actor James Earl Jones has apparently decided to step away from being the iconic voice of Darth Vader. He has given his blessing to Disney & Lucasfilm to use previous archive recordings for future projects. The post James Earl Jones Retires As Voice Of Darth Vader appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
