Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Woman Accused Of Stealing Rifle, Ford Pickup From Cromwell
CROMWELL — A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and gun from a residence in Cromwell. Bonnie C. Hoff, 50, Howe, is charged with theft of a firearm, a level 5 felony; and theft of a vehicle, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 6, a Kosciusko County...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Britani Zimmerman reported tires slashed on a car in the 1600 block of East Fort Wayne Street, Warsaw. Damage estimated at $900. 8:42 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Bruce Wilson reported the theft of $13 in...
inkfreenews.com
Rochester Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle In Milford
MILFORD — A Rochester man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Milford residence. Robert Lee Pickens, 46, 208 E. 550N, Rochester, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and theft a class A misdemeanor. On July 16, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
abc57.com
Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges
CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept 24, in Regency Point Trailer Park, near Pierceton. Fender bender in a parking area. The accident was reported the morning after. The vehicles involved were a Chevrolet Lumina and a Kia Rio. Damages up to $10,000.
95.3 MNC
High-speed chase results in La Porte County death
A high-speed chase claimed a life in La Porte County. It happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, in Michigan City when police saw a vehicle headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Blvd. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. Instead,...
95.3 MNC
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
inkfreenews.com
Vehicle Clips Telephone Pole On SR 25
WARSAW — One person was injured in a single-car accident near Warsaw on Monday, Sept. 26. Just after noon, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory responded to a rollover accident in the area of SR 25 and West CR 200S after a dark gray two-door appeared to clip a telephone pole before rolling over and landing on its top in a field.
Suspect in Tipton man's shooting death released ahead of trial
A judge has ordered that the suspect in a December 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old Tipton man be released from jail ahead of his trial, court records show.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles, Growing Pot
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles and cultivating more than 40 marijuana plants. Bret Allen Bailey, 58, 5756 S. East Channel Road, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies; theft and dealing marijuana, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
95.3 MNC
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
inkfreenews.com
Mitchell Honored At Statewide Meeting For Work In County Government
INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties awarded Kosciusko County Councilwoman Sue Ann Mitchell with the 2022 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service. Mitchell is a strong believer in collaboration as she often says, “No...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 23, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 23, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these fugitives, you could receive a $200 reward. Erskin Jones is wanted for Violating Conditions of his release, with the original conviction of Weapons Offenses. Melissa Garcia is wanted...
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
WLFI.com
West Lafayette man found guilty of child molestation
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man was found guilt on several counts, including child molestation. Robin Hardy was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual misconduct with minor. After a four day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before...
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
Comments / 0