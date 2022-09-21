Read full article on original website
Nicole Colie
3d ago
just what the hood need is parking meters isn't it enough you have btd targeting us with freaking tickets, who's stupid idea is this
2
Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
NECN
New Traffic-Blocking Climate Protest Held in Boston Friday
The group behind the protest that disrupted rush hour traffic in Boston's Seaport Wednesday morning held another event Friday afternoon in the heart of the city. Extinction Rebellion organized a slow, 10-mile group bike ride that travels from Copley Square to Boston Common Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The riders plan to take up one lane of traffic.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: The T continues to be the T. So too, unfortunately, is Quincy. #mbta #mayorkoch
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: The T continues to be the T. So too, unfortunately, is Quincy. Amid much hoopla and such, rail service resumed on the Orange Line on Monday.
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
nbcboston.com
Woman Flips Car Onto Commuter Rail Tracks, Unscathed from Accident
A woman says she lost control of her car, which caused her to flip upside-down onto commuter rail tracks near Sherman Street in Boston at 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police say the woman wasn't injured when she flipped her car. The car was towed from the tracks,...
Time Out Global
Was the Orange Line shutdown worth it in Boston?
The Orange Line was shut down for 30 days and is now open again. Students are back, families are back from the Cape and professionals are back in the office, the city is busy once again. Did the MBTA actual fix everything that needed fixing?. When was the Orange Line...
WCVB
Boston Police Department cruiser involved in crash
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a Boston Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash early Friday in Dorchester. The crash between the cruiser and another vehicle happened just before 2 a.m. at the South Bay Shopping Plaza. The police officer was taken to a hospital to...
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
commonwealthmagazine.org
New fare gates open Oct. 1 at North Station
STARTING OCTOBER 1, commuter rail passengers will be required to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets or passes at 30 newly installed fare gates before boarding or exiting trains at North Station. Currently, commuter rail passengers show their tickets or buy them from conductors on board trains. The T has...
Passengers engage in fisticuffs over loud music on Orange Line train, Transit Police say
One passenger allegedly punched another after the latter refused to turn his music down, officials said. A fight broke out on an Orange Line rush hour train Thursday evening after one man refused to turn down the music he was playing on his cell phone, according to authorities. In a...
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
WCVB
Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
Wu announces permanent street changes in Boston following Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announces that several street changes made to mitigate impacts from the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent following the reopening of the subway line. When the Orange Line closed to the public in August for repairs and upgrades,...
WCVB
Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday
BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Security bollards being installed in front of State House
After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, thigh-high bollards and giant planters sprouted outside government buildings across the country to deter terrorists and keep car bombers at bay. Now, some 21 years later, the Massachusetts State House is going the same route, although the bollards – vertical posts secured in concrete...
NECN
Boston Officer Taken to Hospital Following Crash
A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Dorchester, according to authorities. The crash happened at the South Bay shopping center just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The agency confirmed that a BPD vehicle was involved in a crash there.
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
