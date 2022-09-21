Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Come Say High’ — Forbidden Cannabis joins the Central District as Seattle marijuana industry equity efforts continue
A family of Washington pot shops now spans from the banks of the Columbia to the Central District. Forbidden Cannabis Club opens Friday on E Union. Meanwhile, Seattle has a new set of policies hoped to improve equity in the city’s cannabis industry. CHS reported in July on the...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
luxury-houses.net
Be the Stunning Display of Luxury Details and Serene Sunset Panorama in Seattle, this Newly-built and Modern Estate Hits Market for $3.575M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home among 8 stunning homes above Beach Drive now available for sale. This home located at 5626 SW Beach Drive, Seattle, Washington; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 4,674 square feet of living spaces. Call Carlene Pride (Phone: 206-619-3117), Ashley Santo Domingo (Phone: 206-499-2849) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
shorelineareanews.com
Seattle / King County free clinic offering vision care and glasses October 20-23 at Seattle Center
FREE vision care clinic (including prescription glasses!) October 20-23, 2022 at Seattle Center. In past years the Clinic has offered dental and medical services. They will not be providing dental or medical services this year, but will still offer social work and health insurance navigation. All are welcome; no documentation...
seattlerefined.com
6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington
Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
travelawaits.com
8 Delicious Apple Festivals To Experience In The Northwest
The Northwest offers so much more than a spectacular coastline. When the air turns crisp, your fall visit to this part of the country should leave room for some of these festivals celebrating all things apple:. 1. Ravalli Museum McIntosh Apple Day & Liquid Apple Night. Hamilton, Montana. Do you...
warm1069.com
Photos: Maxwell at the Washington State Fair
Great nights at the Washington State Fair continue, though we are getting close to end! Last night Maxwell brought neo soul to the Puyallup stage with Joe opening. See more from the show in the WARM 106.9 photo gallery!
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
knkx.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
q13fox.com
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport adds extra staff for weekend travel after lengthy TSA wait times
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport adds extra staff for weekend travel after lengthy TSA wait times. More Workers are on the job at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for another busy weekend of traveling. This is after a mess of long lines of people backed up to the parking garage waiting to get through the TSA security checkpoint. Many travelers missed their flights because of it.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
thejoltnews.com
Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?
A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
southsoundbiz.com
Proctor Neighborhood Hosting Planning Project ‘Plan-A-Thon’ Next Week
The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood. The online event will be held via Zoom from...
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
