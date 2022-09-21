The 2022-23 National Hockey League season is right around the corner, with the first game of the season coming on October 7th. Plenty of players around the league are looking to take their game to the next level and today we're going to look at 32 players (one per team) on who could potentially have a breakout year in 2022-23. Let's take a look at the 32 players (2021-22 stats beside player names):

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO