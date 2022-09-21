Read full article on original website
SIDNEY CROSBY BELIEVES PITTSBURGH'S STANLEY CUP WINDOW IS STILL OPEN
This off-season was a big one for the Pittsburgh Penguins with two key unrestricted free agents in Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Ultimately, both players re-signed with the Penguins. Malkin inked a four-year deal, while Letang penned a six-year contract. With those two under contract, the Penguins will look to...
PHIL KESSEL IMPRESSING GOLDEN KNIGHTS' TEAMMATES WITH FITNESS LEVEL
Phil Kessel is such a beloved figure in the NHL because he has a reputation of having substandard nutrition and fitness habits while simultaneously scoring an average of 27.2 goals per 82 over the past 16 seasons. The ultimate mensch, Kessel lights up the score sheet with a dad-bod. You cannot not respect it.
A FAVORITE EMERGES FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES' CAPTAINCY
Seven NHL clubs sit without an appointed captain, as the 2022-23 season waits around the corner. One of those clubs is the Buffalo Sabres, the league's second-youngest team per EliteProspects. A favorite player has reportedly emerged, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. Per Lysowski, Kyle Okposo is the...
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS ENTRUSTING YOUNG DEFENDER TY SMITH WITH KEY ROLE
In July, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Ty Smith from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fellow defender John Marino. It is indeed a rarity in which two divisional opponents make a trade of this magnitude, but this trade truly was the best case scenario for all parties involved.
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
3 Jae Crowder Trade Scenarios For Phoenix Suns To Consider
The Phoenix Suns are facing a situation ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season that could require them to trade Jae Crowder, a player who has shown to be a helpful wing contributor during their ascension to title contention. Crowder understands that he’s in a contract year and has shown a...
Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player
The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22
Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
WATCH: JONATHAN HUBERDEAU'S FIRST GOAL IN A FLAMES' JERSEY IS A BEAUTY
It will take time to adjust to Jonathan Huberdeau in a Flames' jersey and number 10. Tonight's preseason matchup against Vancouver, however, tells us he is still the vintage Huberdeau we have known all along. On a 5-on-3, two-man advantage, Huberdeau attempted a between-the-legs, cross-crease pass to an expectant Tyler...
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.
CANADIENS MAKE FIRST CUTS, ISSUE INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF PRE-SEASON OPENER VS NEW JERSEY
The Montreal Canadiens will take to the ice on Monday night at the Bell Centre for their first game of the pre-season against the New Jersey Devils. But several hours before puck drop, the Canadiens issued a few injury updates and made their first cuts of training camp. First with...
VANCOUVER'S BIGGEST OFFSEASON SIGNING JUST GOT LEVELED AND LEFT THE GAME
In the second of two split-squad games between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames, defenseman Nicolas Meloche crunched Canucks' forward Ilya Mikheyev in the corner. Mikheyev left the game and would not return; he was visibly wincing afterwards. Vancouver signed the Russian forward to a four-year, $19 million dollar...
BOSTON COLLEGE CAPTAIN SCORES ON INSANE BACKHANDED CHIP SHOT (VIDEO)
Boston College captain Hannah Bilka from Coppell, Texas has an early contender for 'goal of the year' for the 2022-23 hockey season. The Shattuck St. Mary's product diced through the opposition zone and scored off of a pristine backhanded chip-shot to make it 3-1 Birds. The Eagles defeated Franklin Pierce...
A LOOK AT ONE POTENTIAL BREAKOUT PLAYER FOR EACH TEAM DURING THE 2022-23 SEASON
The 2022-23 National Hockey League season is right around the corner, with the first game of the season coming on October 7th. Plenty of players around the league are looking to take their game to the next level and today we're going to look at 32 players (one per team) on who could potentially have a breakout year in 2022-23. Let's take a look at the 32 players (2021-22 stats beside player names):
CONNOR BEDARD LANDS BIG ROLE WITH REGINA AHEAD OF HIS DRAFT YEAR
Just a day before they opened their 2022-23 season, the Regina Pats made an historic announcement. The team announced that they've named projected 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard captain. Bedard becomes the youngest captain in the 105-year history of the Regina Pats and the 81st captain in franchise history.
ALEX OVECHKIN TAKES BIGGEST HIT OF THE PRESEASON FROM NIC DOWD
The Washington Capitals training camp has been a physically grueling one this season, and it's only their third day back on the ice. NHL teams split their team into multiple groups, mixing prospects, veterans, and star players. On Saturday the Capitals had Group A participating in a two versus two drill, otherwise known as "Off The Wall." Fan favorite and NHL legend Alex Ovechkin was paired with Evgeny Kuzentsov, and they were matched up against Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov.
WILLIAM NYLANDER TO MAKE EQUIPMENT CHANGE AFTER BATTLING MIGRAINES LAST SEASON
William Nylander is reportedly making an equipment change to combat debilitating migraines he has been suffering. As a means of mitigating and overcoming these migraines, Nylander is switching to a tinted visor full-time in '22-23. Nylander, who will be 27 at season's end, is a polarizing enough player for fans,...
Look: Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy attend Chandler-Saguaro football game
The stars were out Friday night in Arizona. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams later today in an NFC West showdown. While it’s unsure how he spent his Saturday night, we know what he did Friday. Murray, along with teammates Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin, were on ...
NFL・
INSIDER SUGGESTS A FRONTRUNNER IN THE JAKUB CHYCHRUN SWEEPSTAKES
Jakub Chychrun is soon to be traded by the Arizona Coyotes. At least, that is the sense that those in-the-know describe with regards to the young defender. Elliotte Friedman's latest tidbit on the situation is that a trade could happen any day but has not been close as of yet. Arizona has been more than willing to parlay for Chychrun's services but are in no position to accept a less-than superior offer.
ESPN: Does Deandre Ayton Want to Remain in Phoenix?
Does Deandre Ayton want to remain in Phoenix? ESPN discusses in their latest segment.
