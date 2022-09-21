Read full article on original website
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
ksal.com
Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert
Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert, 84, of Lindsborg passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 13th at Salina Regional Health Center. Janet was born on a farm southeast of Deshler, NE on April 2, 1938 to Albert and Esther (Kahle) Werner. She was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE, on April 17th, 1938 by the Rev. Fred Schwerin.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
ksal.com
Marvin L. Walton
Marvin L. Walton, 80, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1941, in Lamont, Okla., to Richard and Grace (Bestwick) Walton. Marvin went to Culinary School and loved to cook. For many years he worked for the City of Salina in the custodial department covering the Salina Police Department and Community Theatre, and also the United Methodist Church of the Cross. Marvin liked to go camping and fishing with his family and being outside taking care of his yard.
Even with grant funds, paving project to south Salina may be cost prohibitive
About 15 years ago, Dickinson County Commissioners were first approached about the possibility of paving 1400 Avenue west to the Saline County line where the roadway becomes E. Magnolia Road. Then, if Saline County would do the same from the county line to S. Kipp Road, it would create a direct route from Dickinson County to southern Salina.
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline 4-0 after route of Halstead
The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 4-0 on the year with a 49-17 win over Halstead on Friday night. The win marked the 20th-consecutive regular season victory for the Trojans, who sit at #1 in Class 2A according to multiple publications. Southeast will host Clay Center on Friday. A...
ksal.com
Sacred Heart snags second win, defeat Belle Plaine
The Sacred Heart Knights improved to 2-2 on the year, and snapped a two-game scoreless streak on Friday, defeating the Belle Plaine Dragons 30-0 on the road. The win equals Sacred Heart’s best win total in a season since 2020, and their best start through four games since 2016.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Overnight storms give much of area a good soaking
Rainfall was plentiful throughout the area as storms rolled through overnight. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.50 inches of rain was reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday. That same amount was reported in southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday...
Little Apple Post
No injuries after ambulance accident in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance as involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
mcpcity.com
Water to drain in Lakeside Park
McPHERSON — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, the City of McPherson will be draining the waterway in Lakeside Park in order to install new drainage ports. At this time, the McPherson City Commission has made no decision regarding the potential retaining wall repairs in the area. However, the draining now will allow for port construction that will aid the process if it is needed in the future, regardless of what decision is made.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Wounded Hawks rocked at Clay Center
There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.
ksal.com
Women’s Volleyball wins ninth straight match, knocking off Swedes in four sets
LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball needed four sets to pick up a ninth consecutive win on Friday night in a non-Kansas Conference match against the Bethany Swedes in Hahn Gymnasium. The Coyotes would come out victorious 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23. It was the first time in nine matches that the Coyotes needed more than three sets for a win, a streak that went back to Wesleyan’s final match in Florida on September 3. The Coyotes are 27-1 in sets during the current nine-match winning streak.
East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears
KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
ksal.com
Little River takes down Solomon
The Little River Redskins grabbed their third straight victory on Friday, defeating Solomon 56-6. The Redskins scored less than a minute into the contest to take the early lead and they would never look back. The victory brings Little River’s record to 3-1, while Solomon has now dropped its last...
ksal.com
Free Cancer Screening Clinic Planned
A free cancer screening vent is planned in Salina. Tammy Walker Cancer Center in partnership with the Salina Masonic Lodge No. 60, Masonic Cancer Alliance, and The University of Kansas Cancer Center will be holding a free skin cancer and prostate cancer screening on Saturday, October 8th and Saturday, October 22nd from 9:00am to 12:00pm. at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jaytin Gumm too much as 8th-ranked Circle falls to 7th-ranked McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kansas—In a close game that featured two top 10 teams and an undefeated record, the McPherson turned to senior running back Jaytin Gumm, who chewed up and spit out the Circle defense in the second half en route to a 35-15 McPherson win. Friday night’s matchup between 4A...
Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
WIBW
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a semi crashed into a pickup truck in Dickinson County, just south of Abilene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi-truck were travelling southbound on K15 at 1500 Ave. The pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn at 1500 Ave when it was hit by the semi-truck. The pickup truck entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi-truck came to rest in a field.
