KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Surprise! Welcome Home!’ Friends welcome home recent heart transplant recipient
Tears were shed Thursday night just as they were in July when 41 year old Wesley Coleman was placed on the heart transplant list. Only this time, instead of tears of worry, there were tears of happiness. “Thank you,” Wesley told the more than 70 friends gathered in his driveway....
Arcade officially debuts downtown
Video gamers have a new place to call home in Alexander City. Respawn Arcade, Pinball and E-Sports officially opened for business Friday, September 23. After nearly a year in development, the business’ open sign now glows along downtown, revitalizing an entertainment venue that has been absent in Alexander City for years.
Alexander City Parks and Rec completes first week of youth volleyball games
The first week of youth volleyball games at the Cooper Rec Center in Alexander City have completed, with a notable increase in participation across the board. “We wanted more girls to play this year, so we advertised more than we have in the past, and it is really paying off,” said Ty Hill, assistant manager of the Cooper Rec and Child Care Coordinator.
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime. Even before Harrison Mevis’ 26-yard miss made overtime possible. Missouri committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including...
Mizzou football's new offensive wrinkles weren't enough vs. Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — After the bell had tolled for Missouri, about 150 yards from where the ball came out of Nathaniel Peat’s hands, the running back stood underneath the stands that loom over the northern end zone at Jordan-Hare Stadium, visibly upset and being consoled by teammate Cody Schrader and MU athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois.
Mizzou football endures agony at Auburn — misses field goal, fumbles chances in OT
AUBURN, Ala. — Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Mizzou fans. On Saturday, Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before crossing the goal line on what would have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime, resulting in a 17-14 Auburn victory before a stunned crowd of 85,750 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
