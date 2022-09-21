ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper

Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prison

HOUSTON - A child molester who assaulted three preteen girls beginning in 1999 was sentenced to life in prison. “This predator attacked the children of his friends and acquaintances, and even took advantage of them after meeting them in church, where they should have been safest,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “He stole the innocence from these young girls to satisfy his own desires and now he’ll never again be a threat to any child anywhere.”
