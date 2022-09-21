HOUSTON - A child molester who assaulted three preteen girls beginning in 1999 was sentenced to life in prison. “This predator attacked the children of his friends and acquaintances, and even took advantage of them after meeting them in church, where they should have been safest,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “He stole the innocence from these young girls to satisfy his own desires and now he’ll never again be a threat to any child anywhere.”

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO