Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team
Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.
2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016
HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper
Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Investigation underway after 2-year-old 'suspiciously' dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to police, the death of the 2-year-old child seemed suspicious, but the cause of death is still unknown.
Investigation underway after shooting in NE Harris County, suspect in custody
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, where at least one person was hit. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but we're told it happened at a scrap metal dealership in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway. It's unclear...
Crash kills pedestrian, driver flees scene in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 9500 block of Clearwood Street near Easthaven Boulevard. A Houston police officer said he was doing a routine patrol when he found a black...
KHOU
Woman critically injured after exchanging gunfire with suspect who entered home uninvited, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was critically injured after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she exchanged gunfire with a man who came into her apartment unannounced Saturday night. Investigators said the woman's 9-year-old daughter was the one who called 911. The daughter has been reported safe and...
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
Child present in NW Harris Co. apartment as man and woman exchange gunfire, HCSO says
The child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
2 men due in court on murder charges in connection with shooting of Fresno brothers
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are set to make court appearances Monday to face murder charges related to the shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers in 2020. Donovan Phillips is scheduled to make his appearance at 1 p.m. and Dalan Phillips will be arraigned. What happened. Devin...
Texas man charged with murder in case of dead man, toddler
A person of interest involved in the deaths of a man and a toddler has been detained, police said on Wednesday morning.
Texas Gov. Abbott's campaign says two volunteers were assaulted while knocking on doors
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in and...
A 28-year-old business manager shot and killed by 70-year-old man after confrontation, HCSO says
Investigators say the the 70-year-old man told them that he went to tell the manager about several loose dogs surrounding the business.
2 women injured in shootout between group of men arguing in SW Houston, police say
Authorities said the two large groups of men were arguing before they began shooting at each other. The victims are expected to survive.
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman
A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prison
HOUSTON - A child molester who assaulted three preteen girls beginning in 1999 was sentenced to life in prison. “This predator attacked the children of his friends and acquaintances, and even took advantage of them after meeting them in church, where they should have been safest,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “He stole the innocence from these young girls to satisfy his own desires and now he’ll never again be a threat to any child anywhere.”
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman dead
According to Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, at about 2:39 a.m. officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue, near Chimney Rock in southwest Houston.
New details released in 16-year-old’s murder in Liberty County
LIBERTY, Texas (KIAH) — All three people who are accused of murdering a 16 year old girl in Liberty County in early September have confessed to the crime — and one of them used to be in a romantic relationship with the victim. Those are some of the...
